Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin Are Expecting Their Seventh Child

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin are all set to welcome their seventh baby. The couple took to Instagram to share the news with their fans. They put out a video that captured their six kids reacting to the happy news. Hilaria Baldwin also informed her fans that the baby will be here in the fall, referring to it as a ‘blessing’ during this tough time.

In the video, Hilaria Baldwain is surrounded by her kids when she reveals that another one is on the way. The kids can be seen looking happy and are jumping with excitement. Alec Baldwin is also seen celebrating the happy news with his family.

“After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall. We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise (sic),” Hilaria Baldwin captioned the video, adding, “Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times. I’ve missed you during my break from social media…I’m back and looking forward to continuing with you this wild journey that we call “life.” Our love to you and your loved ones (sic)."

The couple is already blessed with six kids - María Lucía Victoria, 13 months, and Carmen Gabriela, 8, and sons Rafael Thomas, 6, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 5, Romeo Alejandro David, 3, and Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 18 months. Alec Baldwin is also the father of a 25-year-old daughter, Ireland Baldwin, with his first wife, Kim Basinger.



After their announcement, many celebrities such as Carolina Bermudez, Tanya Zuckerbrot, Daniella Monet, Brad Meltzer, Leslie Jordan congratulated the family. Many fans, too, extended their warm wishes by sending in a lot of hugs and hearts.