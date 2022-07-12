Alaya F, Pooja Bhatt to celebrate authentic dating experiences of Indian women

Renowned Bollywood personalities such as Alaya F, Pooja Bhatt, Sonam Bajwa and Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen joining social media content creator Kusha Kapila on Tinder's Swipe Ride Series to celebrate authentic dating experiences Of Indian women.



The new episodes of Swipe Ride spotlight uninhibited, meaningful conversations about how women navigate dating and what romantic autonomy means to them today. The first episode of this season will premiere July 13 on Tinder India's YouTube channel and Voot.



Kusha said: "Young adults today are redefining the rules of dating and breaking free of traditional strongholds and taboos. The pandemic has not only accelerated a new normal in their dating intent but also normalised conversations around female desire, body positivity, consent and boundaries while dating.



"I got a chance to witness female Tinder members be absolutely unapologetic about their dating choices and confidently take charge of who they are and what they want. I was more than happy to jump right back into the driver's seat for the new episodes and once again play a role in facilitating these meaningful conversations."



"Our focus has always been to encourage inclusivity, autonomy, and create a safe, non-judgmental space where women are free to choose, discover and interact with like-minded people, and be their most authentic, comfortable self - this show is an extension of that IRL," said Taru Kapoor, GM, Tinder and Match Group India.



Co-created with film director Debbie Rao along with popular comics and writers, Shreeja Chaturvedi and Supriya Joshi, the Swipe Ride series, is a product of the coming together of these women who like to call their own shots whether it's in their careers, or their dating lives.

[With Inputs From IANS]