Akshay Kumar Gives An Interesting Advice To Tiger Shroff, And It Has A Disha Patani Connection

However, when asked what suggestion would the Chote Miyan (Tiger Shroff) want to give to Bade Miyan (Akshay), and vice versa, Tiger said, “Kuchh bolne ki aukaat nahi hai meri, I don't see any flaw in being the Khiladi, he’s ageing backward, inspires us younger actors,” as reported by HT City. Albeit, on a hilarious note, Akshay's answer left everyone laughing. He said, “Main Tiger se yahi kahunga ki hamesha ek hi Disha mein raha karo!" Hearing it, Jackky Bhagnani, the producer of ‘BMCM’, hugged a blushing Tiger. Even a laughing Akshay went on to hug Tiger.