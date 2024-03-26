Akshay Kumar Gives An Interesting Advice To Tiger Shroff, And It Has A Disha Patani Connection

The trailer of the film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' was launched in Mumbai on Tuesday, and the bromance between Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff was on full display. Seen at the trailer launch were also Prithviraj, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F.
However, when asked what suggestion would the Chote Miyan (Tiger Shroff) want to give to Bade Miyan (Akshay), and vice versa, Tiger said, “Kuchh bolne ki aukaat nahi hai meri, I don't see any flaw in being the Khiladi, he’s ageing backward, inspires us younger actors,” as reported by HT City. Albeit, on a hilarious note, Akshay's answer left everyone laughing. He said, “Main Tiger se yahi kahunga ki hamesha ek hi Disha mein raha karo!" Hearing it, Jackky Bhagnani, the producer of ‘BMCM’, hugged a blushing Tiger. Even a laughing Akshay went on to hug Tiger.
For those caught unaware, Disha was rumoured to be Tiger's girlfriend, but in 2022, reports surfaced that the two are no longer together.
Meanwhile, on a heartwarming note, Akshay Kumar, while talking about Tiger, stated how 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' (BMCM) has given him a 'friend' from the industry, who is just like him. “This film gave me a friend from the industry -- Tiger Shroff. He is just like me, sleeps on time, gets up on time. Keeps himself fit," said Akshay.
Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ films, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar. The film features Prithviraj in a villainous role, and it is set to release in theatres on April 10.