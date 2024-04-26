Art & Entertainment

Aishwarya Khare Of ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ Fame Gifts Herself Solo Trip To Seychelles On Birthday

Actress Aishwarya Khare, who portrays Lakshmi in the show 'Bhagya Lakshmi', has taken a break from the hectic shoot schedule and went on a solo trip to celebrate her birthday in the Seychelles.

Advertisement

Instagram
Aishwarya Khare Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Aishwarya Khare, who portrays Lakshmi in the show 'Bhagya Lakshmi', has taken a break from the hectic shoot schedule and went on a solo trip to celebrate her birthday in the Seychelles.

Aishwarya said: "Taking a solo trip around my birthday was something I was looking forward to for a very long time. I believe going on a solo trip is really important as it helps you discover yourself, gain confidence, become more self-dependent, and step out of your comfort zone."

"I love going to places that make me feel closer to nature and connect me with the local people there who live a simple and tranquil life. Going to the Seychelles was on my bucket list, and I am so happy that I made it here this year.”

Advertisement

The actress mentioned that she even went scuba diving.

"It is one of my favourite adventure activities; it feels like meditation every time I do it. Discovering the aqualife underwater gives you a very heavenly feeling. I would love to live in the water if I could. I can without a doubt say that this was one of the best birthdays," she said.

'Bhagya Lakshmi' airs on Zee TV.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. South Karnataka Heads For Polls Amid Farmers’ Outrage Over Drought, Cauvery Dispute And Saffronisation Attempts
  2. BJP Faces Formidable Challenge In Politically Fractured Maharashtra
  3. LS Polls: Rahul Gandhi, Arun Govil, Shashi Tharoor Among Bigwigs In Fray In Phase 2 | Key Candidates & Seats
  4. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan And Nepal
  5. Lok Sabha 2024: Key Faces In The Fray For Phase Two
  6. 969 Mn Voters, 543 Seats, 7 Weeks: India's Lok Sabha Elections, World's Largest Democratic Excercise, In Numbers
  7. Sports LIVE Updates: Archery World Cup- Deepika Outshines Korean Rival To Make Semis
  8. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Punjab Kings Today's Match Prediction, Fantasy XI, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know