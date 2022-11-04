Friday, Nov 04, 2022
After Parineeti Chopra, Ranveer Singh Reportedly Parts Ways With Aditya Chopra-Led YRF

Ranveer Singh is the latest celebrity to exit Yash Raj Films’ Talent but the parting has reportedly been amicable.

Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh Instagram

Updated: 04 Nov 2022 5:28 pm

Ranveer Singh made his debut in Bollywood with Yash Raj Film’s romantic comedy, ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’, alongside Anushka Sharma. Since then, he has been a part of the company’s talent management agency. But looks like the actor has not parted ways with YRF, and his decision comes after Parineeti Chopra, who made her debut with Aditya Chopra's ‘Ladies vs Ricky Bahl’, too made an exit from the company.

As per a report in Indian Express, the actor has ended terms with the talent management agency but still shares a 'solid' relationship with Aditya Chopra, who owns YRF. More so, YRF is nothing but a home to Ranveer always, so the parting has been amicable for both the parties. “YRF will always be home for Ranveer Singh. Aditya Chopra picked him as a newcomer. He has since become one of the biggest superstars of our country,” the daily quoted a source as saying.

Also, the exit does not mean that Ranveer and YRF would not collaborate for projects in the future. The source added, “Ranveer Singh and Aditya Chopra will continue collaborating on films in the future just as they have done in the past.”

For the unversed, Ranveer has done multiple films with YRF apart from his debut film. The actor featured in ‘Ladies vs Ricky Bahl' in 2011, ‘Gunday’ with Arjun Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra in 2014, ‘Kill Dil’, Vaani Kapoor-starrer ‘Befikre’ in 2016, and his last release ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ as well. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf)

Directed by Divyang Thakkar, ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’, which also starred Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah, tanked at the box-office. 

Meanwhile, Ranveer will be next seen in Karan Johar's ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, which sees him alongside Alia Bhatt. The film, which also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan, will release in theatres on February 11, 2023.

Art & Entertainment Parineeti Chopra Ranveer Singh Aditya Chopra YRF Yash Raj Films
