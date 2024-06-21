After 'Lakshya', Farhan Akhtar Confirms Making Another Film On The Indian Army

In the same conversation, Ritesh Sindhwani revealed that the team of ‘Lakshya’ had received personalized awards from the Indian Army General for its realistic portrayal of the Army. Sindhwani said, “The chief of the army, I remember at that time was General Vij, who gave us the permission to shoot the film and did everything for it. I remember after the film was made, he personally gave Hrithik, Farhan, and me, these personal kind of awards that they had won, and it is there in my room even today. That itself means that we have done something right. He told us this personally that there is no film ever made which was perfect and depicted the army in its correct light.”