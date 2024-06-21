After 'Lakshya', Farhan Akhtar Confirms Making Another Film On The Indian Army

Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Lakshya’ recently celebrated its 20th anniversary. The film revolved around a man from Delhi who made his way to the Indian Army and fought at Kargil. Two decades after this film, Farhan Akhtar has confirmed that he will be making another film on the Indian Army. The actor and director also mentioned that the film is already in the works.
Speaking at the Pinkvilla Masterclass, Farhan Akhtar revealed that Excel Entertainment will be making another film on the Indian Army. Akhtar mentioned that they have already started working on the project and the announcement will be made in a ‘couple of weeks.’ He said, “We are in the process of putting one such film together. I would imagine that within a very short period of time, I would say at the most a couple of weeks, we will probably make some kind of announcement regarding that film. But it is feeling really good to kind of go back and revisit mentally and emotionally, that same phase. So, I am looking forward to it.”
In the same conversation, Ritesh Sindhwani revealed that the team of ‘Lakshya’ had received personalized awards from the Indian Army General for its realistic portrayal of the Army. Sindhwani said, “The chief of the army, I remember at that time was General Vij, who gave us the permission to shoot the film and did everything for it. I remember after the film was made, he personally gave Hrithik, Farhan, and me, these personal kind of awards that they had won, and it is there in my room even today. That itself means that we have done something right. He told us this personally that there is no film ever made which was perfect and depicted the army in its correct light.”
On the work front, Akhtar is working on ‘Don 3’ which will star Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani in lead roles.