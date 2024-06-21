Will Farhan Akhtar Reunite With Shah Rukh Khan In The Future? Here's What The Former Has To Say

Last year, filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar confirmed the third part of his blockbuster franchise 'Don'. Ranveer Singh has replaced Shah Rukh Khan Singh as the lead in 'Don 3'. There was a chatter on Ranveer stepping into the shoes of Shah Rukh Khan who starred in Farhan's 'Don' in 2006 and 'Don 2' in 2011. Many were disappointed when it was confirmed that Singh has replaced Khan in the third part. Fans want Farhan and Shah Rukh to collaborate again for a movie. In an interview, the former opened up about the possibility of collaboration with SRK in the future.
In a new episode of Pinkvilla masterclass, when a fan asked Farhan if he would collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan in the future, he said, “Yeah, absolutely yeah'' and added, ''We’ll find something that we want to work on together, and I’m sure we will.”
He continued, “You just have to find something that you can connect on with somebody,” and said, “100 percent.”
For those unversed, the first-look teaser of 'Don 3' was unveiled in August 2023. It featured Ranveer Singh who sported a dapper look and there were powerful dialogues, and the iconic theme music. The tagline of the teaser redad: “A New Era Begins.” Kiara Advani will play the female lead in the action thriller.
Sharing update on 'Don 3', Farhan said, “So, we start filming Don 3 next year. I am really, really looking forward to it.”
Recently, Farhan celebrated 20 years of his directorial 'Lakshya' starring Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta. Apart from 'Don 3', Farhan also has 'Jee Le Zaraa'. The highly anticipated movie was announced in 2021, with the female-led cast of Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif. Since then there has been no update on it. We are eagerly waiting for the movie to go on floors soon.