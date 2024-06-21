Will Farhan Akhtar Reunite With Shah Rukh Khan In The Future? Here's What The Former Has To Say

Last year, filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar confirmed the third part of his blockbuster franchise 'Don'. Ranveer Singh has replaced Shah Rukh Khan Singh as the lead in 'Don 3'. There was a chatter on Ranveer stepping into the shoes of Shah Rukh Khan who starred in Farhan's 'Don' in 2006 and 'Don 2' in 2011. Many were disappointed when it was confirmed that Singh has replaced Khan in the third part. Fans want Farhan and Shah Rukh to collaborate again for a movie. In an interview, the former opened up about the possibility of collaboration with SRK in the future.