In the recently released film, 'Crew', 90s hit song ' ‘Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai’ has been remixed by Akshay and IP, sung by Diljit Dosanjh and IP Singh, and written by IP Singh. The song features Kareena Kapoor Khan lip-syncing to the lyrics of the chartbuster. The original song was crooned by Ila Arun and Alka Yagnik. However, in the new version also we get to hear the voices of Ila and Alka along with Diljit and IP. The original song is from Subhash Ghai's 1993 film ‘Khal Nayak’ which featured Madhuri Dixit and Neena Gupta.
While talking about the remix version of the iconic song, Alka told Bollywood Bubble, “Kya comment karu uske upar? Aur woh gaana bohot popular hai. Pehle bhi bajta tha bohot, abhi bhi baj raha hai. Maine bola ki theek hai hamara gaana hai, hamare awaaz main hi hai remix, baj raha he bajne do achcha hi hai! It is a hit song… usme rap-wap daal kar ke… theek hai yaar. Ye zamaana hi he, ye chal hi raha aisa, ye daur hi he aisa (What do you want me to comment? That song was very popular. Earlier also it was everywhere, now also it is everywhere. I was like, okay it is my song and the remix still has my voice. Let it be it is good only! They have added rap and it is okay. This is the trend nowadays)."
Alka also reacted to rap songs. She said, “Naya kuch nahi kar rahe hai, bas rhythm pattern change kar rahe hain. Bich mein rap daal dete. bolte gaana hit he. Arre woh hit hi tha! Lekin Lata didi, Asha Didi ka gaana bhi utha rahe he? Those songs of that era... unko jab tehes nehes karte hei toh takleef hota he. Those are masterpieces, those should not be touched (It is nothing new, just the rhythm pattern is changed with the rap in between.'' She added, ''That was a hit song before, also. You are even doing the same with Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle's songs. When you play with those songs, that really pains me)''.
Earlier, while reacting to the remix version of 'Choli Ke Peeche', Ila Arun told India Today, “People have liked Kareena dancing to the song, but how can I forget? You may call me old, but the original song is all heart. Here in this song, Kareena is having fun, but the original was a very well-choreographed song featuring Madhuri Dixit and Neena Gupta, that was brilliant and will remain that forever.”
The veteran singer and actress also revealed that music label Tips called her to seek blessings. "What else I could do, except give them my blessings? I was dumbfounded but couldn't ask them why have you done this?'', she said.