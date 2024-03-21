‘Crew’ Song ‘Choli Ke Peeche’: Kareena Kapoor Matches Up To OG Madhuri Dixit’s Energy In This Remixed Version

Fans of the 90s films just cannot get over Madhuri Dixit’s charm in ‘Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai’ from Subhash Ghai’s 1993 film ‘Khalnayak’. And now, it looks like Kareena Kapoor Khan has managed to create the same magic with a remixed version of the song for her heist comedy ‘Crew’, which is gearing up for its worldwide release on March 29.
Recently, the makers unveiled a new video song titled ‘Choli Ke Peeche’, and the remixed version of the 1993 hit has Diljit Dosanjh’s Punjabi flair as well. The 2-minute video has Kareena looking stunning in a pink saree, and she managed to impress with her unmatched dance moves. The song also gives a glimpse of Kareena’s comedic timing and chemistry with veteran actor Rajesh Sharma. It also showcases the trio of Kareena, Tabu and Kriti Sanon, with shots from the film.
Akshay and IP Singh have recreated the music with IP Singh writing the lyrics. Diljit Dosanjh, IP Singh, Alka Yagnik and Ila Arun have sung this high-energy song, which has been directed by Farah Khan. Watch ‘Choli Ke Peeche’ song here:
Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, Crew also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, and Saswata Chatterjee, apart from the leading trio of Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti. During the film’s trailer launch recently, Kareena shared her excitement for the project and said, “I am super excited because I got to work with Tabu for the first time. Lolo (her sister Karishma Kapoor) has worked with her so many times. I had the opportunity and the honour of finally sharing screen space with her.”
She further mentioned that she was excited to collaborate with Kriti, and said, “I hope that film does well. Rajesh has made a super funny film so I am really excited and happy and hope it works.”
Meanwhile, reportedly, the CBFC has asked certain changes to be made in the film’s dialogues — especially, the cuss words used by Tabu’s character.