‘Crew’ Song ‘Choli Ke Peeche’: Kareena Kapoor Matches Up To OG Madhuri Dixit’s Energy In This Remixed Version

Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, Crew also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, and Saswata Chatterjee, apart from the leading trio of Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti. During the film’s trailer launch recently, Kareena shared her excitement for the project and said, “I am super excited because I got to work with Tabu for the first time. Lolo (her sister Karishma Kapoor) has worked with her so many times. I had the opportunity and the honour of finally sharing screen space with her.”