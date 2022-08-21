Sunday, Aug 21, 2022
After Hansal Mehta Tweets In Favour Of Taapsee Pannu's 'Dobaaraa', The Actor Responds

The film is an official Hindi adaptation of a Spanish thriller film 'Mirage'.

Taapsee Pannu With Pavail Gulati In A Still From Dobaaraa
Taapsee Pannu With Pavail Gulati In A Still From Dobaaraa Instagram

Updated: 21 Aug 2022 8:28 am

Hansal Mehta recently tweeted defending Taapsee Pannu's latest film 'Dobaaraa' directed by Anurag Kashyap. The filmmaker tweeted after reports suggested that the film is being removed from theatres. Now Taapsee has reacted to his tweet and slammed Kamaal R Khan who criticized the film’s box office collection

“#Dobaaraa has done 72 lacs from 370 screens. Which is more than decent. It is these self-proclaimed experts/critics who are part of the malaise affecting us. The industry created these monsters by sucking up to them, paying them and now getting kicked in the back by them,” tweeted Hansal Mehta with screenshots of Kamaal Rashid Khan and Rohit Jaiswal’s tweets.

To this, Taapsee replied saying, “Sir, no matter how much you repeat a lie often, it won't become the truth. And these people who have relevance just because of the films, are only trying to harm the industry. Imagine how foolish they are. Anyways, Dobaaraa is a little difficult for them to comprehend, can you blame them?”

'Dobaaraa' made a business of only Rs. 72 lakh at the ticket window. “#Dobaaraa opens to better numbers than expected... In fact, much better than #Taapsee's previous film #ShabaashMithu... Picked up at select premium multiplexes towards evening/night shows... Fri ₹72 lacs [370 screens],” said film trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Saturday.

The film is a story about how a woman gets an opportunity to save the life of a 12-year old boy who witnessed a death during a thunderstorm which happened 25 years ago, by getting connected through the television set during a similar storm in the present.

The film is an official Hindi adaptation of a Spanish thriller film 'Mirage'

