Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022
Home Art & Entertainment

After 'Dybbuk', Nikita Dutta To Make Marathi Foray With 'Gharat Ganpati'

Actress Nikita Dutta is set to make her foray in Marathi cinema with the upcoming film 'Gharat Ganpati'.

Nikita Dutta
Nikita Dutta Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Nov 2022 7:11 pm

Actress Nikita Dutta, who impressed the audience with her work in 'Kabir Singh' and the supernatural horror movie 'Dybbuk', is set to make her foray in Marathi cinema with the upcoming film 'Gharat Ganpati'. The cameras will start rolling from December. 

The makers of the film unveiled the title of the film on Tuesday. The video also unmasked the logo for the film. The film, directed by Navjyot Bandiwadekar, will revolve around the festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Commenting on the occasion, Nikita Dutta said: "I have always looked forward to entering the regional cinema, and 'Gharat Ganpati' is the best debut project that I could have asked for. The film has multiple emotions, which will allow me to experiment with my skills. I'm sure that you guys will have a good time watching this film."

The multi-starrer film also stars well-known Marathi actors like Bhushan Pradhan, Ashish Pathode, Pari Telang, Sameer Khandekar, Rupesh Bane, Rajasi Bhave, Sharad Bhutadia, Sushama Deshpande, Sanjay Mone, Shubhangi Latkar, Shubhangi Gokhale, Ajinkya Deo, and Ashvini Bhave.

On announcing the film after years of hard work, Bandiwadekar said that he had "successfully collected love and support from viewers" and assured viewers that 'Gharat Ganpati' has "a beautiful story to narrate" and "the majority will relate to it."

Nikita Dutta Gharat Ganpati Kabir Singh Marathi Film Industry
