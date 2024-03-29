After Delaying ‘Puranaanooru’, Suriya Set To Collaborate With Karthik Subbaraj For His 44th Film

Actor Suriya, in the past couple of months, has made several changes to his upcoming line-up of films. While the Tamil star was expected to team up with Vetrimaaran for ‘Vaadi Vasal’, the film got put on hold indefinitely. He was also expected to collaborate with Pa Ranjith, and the project did not materialise. Later, he announced a film with Sudha Kongara titled ‘Puranaanooru’, only to confirm a week ago that the film is getting delayed as the two want to do justice to the story.
Now, the actor is set to team up with Karthik Subbaraj for a film tentatively titled ‘Suriya 44’. It was Subbaraj, who left everyone surprised by sharing the first-look poster of the film. The poster has a burning vintage car, and one of the trees has a carving of a heart and an arrow.
Advertisement
Sharing the poster, Subbaraj wrote, “My Next Film is with the Ever-Awesome Suriya Sir. So pumped up for this.” He wrote the caption with the tag ‘#LoveLaughterWar’. Going by the first look, it seems to be another film from Subbaraj to have a message about environmental conservation.
While other details of the film are yet to be revealed, Subbaraj was also expected to team up with Vijay for the actor’s last film. Albeit, the actor-politician has other agendas. Coming to Suriya, he will next be seen in ‘Kanguva’. Directed by Siva, the film is a historical fiction about two warring tribes. Made on a huge budget, the film marks the Tamil debut of Bobby Deol and Disha Patani.