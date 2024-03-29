After Delaying ‘Puranaanooru’, Suriya Set To Collaborate With Karthik Subbaraj For His 44th Film

Actor Suriya, in the past couple of months, has made several changes to his upcoming line-up of films. While the Tamil star was expected to team up with Vetrimaaran for ‘Vaadi Vasal’, the film got put on hold indefinitely. He was also expected to collaborate with Pa Ranjith, and the project did not materialise. Later, he announced a film with Sudha Kongara titled ‘Puranaanooru’, only to confirm a week ago that the film is getting delayed as the two want to do justice to the story.