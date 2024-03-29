Art & Entertainment

After Delaying ‘Puranaanooru’, Suriya Set To Collaborate With Karthik Subbaraj For His 44th Film

Sharing the poster, Karthik Subbaraj confirmed that his next Film is with the “Ever-Awesome Suriya Sir”.

Advertisement

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Instagram
Karthik Subbaraj and Suriya Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Suriya, in the past couple of months, has made several changes to his upcoming line-up of films. While the Tamil star was expected to team up with Vetrimaaran for ‘Vaadi Vasal’, the film got put on hold indefinitely. He was also expected to collaborate with Pa Ranjith, and the project did not materialise. Later, he announced a film with Sudha Kongara titled ‘Puranaanooru’, only to confirm a week ago that the film is getting delayed as the two want to do justice to the story.

Now, the actor is set to team up with Karthik Subbaraj for a film tentatively titled ‘Suriya 44’. It was Subbaraj, who left everyone surprised by sharing the first-look poster of the film. The poster has a burning vintage car, and one of the trees has a carving of a heart and an arrow.

Advertisement

Sharing the poster, Subbaraj wrote, “My Next Film is with the Ever-Awesome Suriya Sir. So pumped up for this.” He wrote the caption with the tag ‘#LoveLaughterWar’. Going by the first look, it seems to be another film from Subbaraj to have a message about environmental conservation.

While other details of the film are yet to be revealed, Subbaraj was also expected to team up with Vijay for the actor’s last film. Albeit, the actor-politician has other agendas.  Coming to Suriya, he will next be seen in ‘Kanguva’. Directed by Siva, the film is a historical fiction about two warring tribes. Made on a huge budget, the film marks the Tamil debut of Bobby Deol and Disha Patani.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. A Political Timeline of Shiv Sena: Tracing The Rise, Reign And Rupture
  2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Confirms Reconciliation With The Actor: No Option, Have Completely Surrendered
  3. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Run-Fest
  4. Lights, Camera, Politics: 5 Must-Watch Political Dramas That Should Be On Your Watchlist
  5. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: All The Broken Records From 'Insane' Run-Fest In Hyderabad
  6. Nationalist Congress Party: Power Of The Pawars
  7. Sports World: PV Sindhu Reaches Madrid Spain Masters Quarters - As It Happened
  8. Arvind Kejriwal ED Arrest: Delhi CM's Custody Extended Until April 1; 'Not Keeping Well, He Is Harassed A Lot' Claims Wife Sunita