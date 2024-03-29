Art & Entertainment

After 'Aadujeevitham', Here Are Five Malayalam Films Inspired By Real-Life Events For Your Weekend Watch

From '2018' to 'Manjummel Boys', here are five Malayalam movies that have been inspired by real-life events. Check out the list below.

Snigdha Nalini
'2018', 'Manjummel Boys' Photo: Instagram
Much before its release, ‘Aadujeevitham’ had become the talk of the town. This Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer has released in theatres after it was under production for more than a decade. Helmed by Blessy, the movie is based on an Award-winning book by Benyamin. The book is based on the real-life story of Najeeb Muhammad who migrated from Kerala to the Middle East in search of a better opportunity. He was promised a job at a supermarket. However, things quickly changed for him when he was forced into slavery and was made to look after goats in a desert. 

Malayalam movies have often taken inspiration from real-life events to make gripping stories for the silver screen. Apart from ‘Aadujeevitham’, here are five other Malayalam films that have been inspired by real-life events.

1. '2018'

Tovino Thomas
Tovino Thomas Photo: IMDb
Starring Tovino Thomas, this Jude Anthany Joseph directorial is based on the devastating floods that ravaged Kerala in 2018. The film takes the stories of various individuals who were affected by the catastrophe. All of the stories were drawn from actual incidents. The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast and breathtaking visual effects.

Where To Watch: Airtel XStream Play

2. 'Manjummel Boys'

'Manjummel Boys'
'Manjummel Boys' Photo: X
This Chidambaram directorial is based on a real incident that took place in 2006. The movie revolves around a group of friends from a small town, Manjummel near Kochi. They decide to have a vacation in Kodaikanal. However, things take a turn when one of their friends gets stuck in the Guna Caves. This is the first Malayalam film to earn more than Rs 200 crores at the box office.

Where To Watch: Available in theatres

3. 'Malayankunju'

Fahadh Faasil in 'Malayankunju'
Fahadh Faasil in 'Malayankunju' Photo: X
Starring Fahadh Faasil, this film follows the journey of a young technician – Anikkuttan - who finds himself trapped under a landslide that devastates his hometown. Anikkuttan battles with his past and struggles with casteism. This Sajimon Prabhakar directorial is hailed for how it deals with casteism.

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

4. 'Traffic'

A still from 'Traffic'
A still from 'Traffic' Photo: Instagram
Inspired by a true incident that took place in Chennai, the film revolves around the urgent need to transport a heart for a transplant. The plot revolves around a heart patient awaiting a transplant and a grieving family willing to donate their son's heart. Starring Sreenivasan and Remya Nambeesan, this film has been directed by Rajesh Pillai.

Where To Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

5. 'Uyare'

A still from 'Uyare'
A still from 'Uyare' Photo: Facebook
Directed by Manu Ashokan, this film is inspired by the acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal's life. It tells the story of Pallavi, an aviation student who becomes an acid attack victim at the hands of her boyfriend. The movie follows her struggles and how she overcomes them and goes on to pursue her dreams. The film stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Tovino Thomas, and Samyuktha.

Where To Watch: Netflix

