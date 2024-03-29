Much before its release, ‘Aadujeevitham’ had become the talk of the town. This Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer has released in theatres after it was under production for more than a decade. Helmed by Blessy, the movie is based on an Award-winning book by Benyamin. The book is based on the real-life story of Najeeb Muhammad who migrated from Kerala to the Middle East in search of a better opportunity. He was promised a job at a supermarket. However, things quickly changed for him when he was forced into slavery and was made to look after goats in a desert.