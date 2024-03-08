Parvathy Thiruvothu Calls Out Patriarchy And Misogyny In Films

“When a man is being misogynistic and you show that in a way that incites applause, then that’s glorification. (If) you make the audience think (about) whether he’s done the right thing or not, then you’re collaborating with the audience. There, there is cinema, there is a dialogue. But the other one is almost spoon-feeding you that this is okay. I remember sitting through such a film in the theatre as a teenager and squirming, but everyone was clapping. I was very confused.”