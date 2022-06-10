Adivi Sesh: Won't Feel Satisfied Till Everyone In India Has Seen Sandeep Unnikrishnan's Story

Actor Adivi Sesh is currently enjoying the success of his recent release 'Major'. The film completed one week's run at the box office today (June 10) and has collected Rs 50.7 crore gross worldwide. The actor has often called the biographical drama his passion project and invested many years into shaping the film. Even though the film is having a decent run at the theatres, the actor says he won't be satisfied until everyone in the country has seen the story of 26/11 martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

'Major' was shot in Hindi and Telugu and dubbed in Malayalam. The film also marked Adivi's debut in Bollywood. The film, which is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, took a unique promotional approach before its June 3 release.

The movie's team held special screening for the audience across the country. The promotions worked in favour of the film as strong word of mouth helped it stay strong at the box office, especially in the Hindi belt.



Talking about the response the film has been getting, the actor tells us, "I always knew that the moment people heard his story, they will fall in love with him and I am happy to be the bridge that helped people discover the amazing life it had. That more and more people who are listening to his story are becoming selfless and changing because of him, I am very happy because of that. Having said that, I will not feel truly satisfied until I know that everyone in the country has seen Sandeep Unnikrishnan's story and how he lived his life."

The actor, who is also the writer for the film, invested several years in making the story. Now that the film has released, he knows what comes next.

Adivi tells us, "I am going to feel great (now that the film has gone to the audience) because I am glad that this film became the reason I became close to Sandeep sir's family and they will continue being family. Going forward, it is going to be replaced by 'Goodachari 2' or at least the professional part of it. The emotional part of the film will continue forever to be with me forever, as long as I am alive."

'Goodachari', a spy thriller which revolved around an agent Gopi. The film went on to become a blockbuster upon its release and is also written by Adivi.Adivi recently announced that 'Goodachari 2', whose prequel was directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, will be directed by Vinay Kumar. The 2019 film continues to have a great following, with fans constantly asking for update on the sequel. While the popularity of 'Goodachari' seems to be intact, the fear of losing the audience due to long gap between sequels has always loomed over filmmakers.

However, Adivi considers time to be his ally in case of this film

"I will start with it this year for sure with the film. I think it is (the time gap between the two parts) just about right. I think too much credence is being given to being immediate. I also feel that the immediacy of film is be given more credence than it should be. I genuinely believe that the opportunity to have 3-5 years gap between a film and its sequel gives it a much more nuanced and textured level of complexity and freshness or you will end up making the same film," says the 'Kshanam' actor.

The actor adds with a re-assuring smile, "The fans of the film never left. G2 is highly, highly awaited. It's going to be the biggest film I have ever done."," says the actor, whose next release is going to be 'HIT: The Second Case'.

'HIT: The Second Case' is directed by Sailesh Kolanu and produced by Nani. The film will release on July 29.