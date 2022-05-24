Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Adivi Sesh's 'Major' Receives U/A Certificate

Indian actor Adivi Sesh's ambitious pan-India project 'Major' passes the censor and receives a U/A certificate.

Adivi Sesh's 'Major' Receives U/A Certificate
Actor Adivi Sesh in the film Major Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 May 2022 6:23 pm

Indian actor Adivi Sesh's calender is chocl-a-block with promoting his upcoming film ‘Major’. Meanwhile, the movie has finished censorship procedures and received a U/A certificate. The film is 149 minutes long in total. 

According to sources close to the film's team, officials from the censorship board were impressed by the film's complexity and depth of emotion. ‘Major’s' bits of his personal life with his parents and his childhood sweetheart Isha make up the first part of the film.

The second half is engrossing because it keeps viewers on the tip of their seats with strong action, high moments, and appropriate emotional moments. The film's other main attractions are its production qualities and remarkable performances. 

Related stories

Adivi Sesh Announces Special 'Major' Screening For Fans Ahead Of Its Release

‘Major’s Second Song 'Oh Isha' Released: Armaan Malik’s Melodious Track For Adivi Sesh

Adivi Sesh Celebrates The Trailer Of 'Major' With 10,000 VJIT Students

Through the trailer and song's visuals, Adivi impressed the audience with his performance, and his transformation for the school days scenes is commendable. 

'Major' is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who sacrificed his life in the Mumbai terrorist attacks of 26/11 in 2008.

This film also has veteran actors like Prakash Raj, Murali Sharma, Revathi, and others. Sony Pictures India, A+S Movies, and GMB Entertainments have collaborated on this pan-India production.

Sashi Kiran Tikka, who previously directed Adivi in 'Goodachari,' has directed ‘Major' as well. The dialogues were written by Abburi Ravi, and the script was written by Adivi himself. Unnikrishnan's love interest will be played by Marathi actress Saiee Manjrekar, while Indian actress Sobitha Dhulipala will also play a crucial role in this film.

‘Major’ will be released in theatres on June 3, with early screenings taking place around the country.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Adivi Sesh Pan India Film Major 26/11 Martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan Saiee Manjrekar Mumbai Terrorist Attacks Sobitha Dhulipala Adivi Sesh India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Why Hilton Lacks The Ambition To Dominate India's Hotel Industry

Why Hilton Lacks The Ambition To Dominate India's Hotel Industry

2nd Test: SL Finish Day 2 At 143/2 Vs BAN

2nd Test: SL Finish Day 2 At 143/2 Vs BAN