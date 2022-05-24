Indian actor Adivi Sesh's calender is chocl-a-block with promoting his upcoming film ‘Major’. Meanwhile, the movie has finished censorship procedures and received a U/A certificate. The film is 149 minutes long in total.

According to sources close to the film's team, officials from the censorship board were impressed by the film's complexity and depth of emotion. ‘Major’s' bits of his personal life with his parents and his childhood sweetheart Isha make up the first part of the film.

The second half is engrossing because it keeps viewers on the tip of their seats with strong action, high moments, and appropriate emotional moments. The film's other main attractions are its production qualities and remarkable performances.

Through the trailer and song's visuals, Adivi impressed the audience with his performance, and his transformation for the school days scenes is commendable.

'Major' is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who sacrificed his life in the Mumbai terrorist attacks of 26/11 in 2008.

This film also has veteran actors like Prakash Raj, Murali Sharma, Revathi, and others. Sony Pictures India, A+S Movies, and GMB Entertainments have collaborated on this pan-India production.

Sashi Kiran Tikka, who previously directed Adivi in 'Goodachari,' has directed ‘Major' as well. The dialogues were written by Abburi Ravi, and the script was written by Adivi himself. Unnikrishnan's love interest will be played by Marathi actress Saiee Manjrekar, while Indian actress Sobitha Dhulipala will also play a crucial role in this film.

‘Major’ will be released in theatres on June 3, with early screenings taking place around the country.