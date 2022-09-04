Sunday, Sep 04, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Adele Scoops Up Five Awards At Creative Arts Emmy 2022

'Rolling in the Deep' hitmaker Adele will need to expand the size of her award cabinet as she has scooped a sting of gongs at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy.

Adele
Adele Instagram/ @adele

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Sep 2022 12:53 pm

'Rolling in the Deep' hitmaker Adele will need to expand the size of her award cabinet as she has scooped a sting of gongs at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy.

The 34-year-old chart topping star can add Emmy awards to her endlessly growing list of accolades - to sit nicely alongside her Oscar and multiple Grammy Awards, reports Mirror.co.uk.

On Saturday evening (London time), she was honoured in the USA for her special TV show 'Adele: One Night Only' which aired via CBS last year as she prepared to unleash her chart topper, '30'. Her show was up for five awards - and won all of them.

According to Mirror.co.uk, the on-off special -- which saw the singer interact with fans and celebrities while singing a number of her songs -- scooped the Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) award; beating Dave Chappelle for his Netflix show 'The Closer'.

She also defeated 'One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett', Norm Macdonald's Netflix special, and the Harry Potter 20th anniversary special 'Return to Hogwarts'.

Mirror further states that Adele's show also won Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special and Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction.

Paul Dugdale was awarded Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special, and the show also nabbed Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction and Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Special.

Adele's wins give her a chance to become an EGOT winner - if she were to perform on the theatrical stage and win a Tony Award as she now has an Emmy and already has a Golden Globe and Oscar.

Related stories

BRIT Awards 2022 Winners List: Adele, Olivia Rodrigo Win Big At England's Biggest Musical Night

Singer Adele Announces Her Las Vegas Residency At Caesar's Palace

Adele Releases Hotly Anticipated '30' Album

Tags

Art & Entertainment Adele Hollywood Singer Creative Arts Emmy Golden Globe Awards Emmy Awards Oscars Adele: One Night Only Los Angeles
NEXT MATCH
PAK
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Aly Goni, Nyrraa M Banerji, Sudhanshu Pandey And Others Reveal About Celeb Burnout

Aly Goni, Nyrraa M Banerji, Sudhanshu Pandey And Others Reveal About Celeb Burnout

SL Vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022, Super Four: Sri Lanka Beat Afghanistan By Four Wickets - Highlights

SL Vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022, Super Four: Sri Lanka Beat Afghanistan By Four Wickets - Highlights