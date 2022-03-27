For fans of Tamil and Telugu films, actress Regina Cassandra is no stranger. Her body of work in South cinema has made her one of the most well known names in the film industry. Now, as she marches ahead to making a mark in Hindi cinema as well, the actress recollects how many tried to hush her into 'making the most out of her time', as actresses are said to have a short career span.



Cassandra made her Bollywood debut with 2019 film 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga', and was more recently seen in the Hindi movie 'Rocket Boys' as Mrinalini Sarabhai.





In an exclusive interview, the actress, who made her movie debut in a supporting role in Tamil film 'Kanda Naal Mudhai' and went on to give multiple hits in Telugu as well, talks about how things have changed for female artists over the years.



Cassandra says, "I started off when I was 14. Then I officially started off in 2012. I was fresh out of college and had an opportunity. I didn't plan to become an actress. Hence, I got into it with a different mindset. Back then, people would tell me you have to do as much as you can because a heroine's shelf life is only five years. And I was like, I am not a packet of milk with an expiry date."



The actress, who made her Telugu debut with 2012 film 'Siva Manasulo Sruthi', didn't let anyone else's opinion on her career affect her.



"It didn't haunt me because I was like, no one is going to decide anything for my career. I will make my choices. And guess what, ten years later, I am still here and having the conversation about the future. I see this as a great mark, and I am so glad to be in the middle of this change. It is nice to see evolution happen, and you are right in the middle of it. "It (characters for female artists) definitely is changing because of which people are also talking about it. A lot of actresses are setting examples with such films, and that's probably the way forward," she says.



The positive reception to her character in 'Rocket Boys', did have a trickle down effect in terms of offers coming her way, but for the 'Evaru' star, it will always be about what chooses to do and not the number of projects.



"I have been working for a very long time now. So, when I get an opportunity to do something in Hindi, I always pick what I would like to do, whether it was doing a cameo in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga or playing Mrinalini Sarabhai in Rocket Boys. I always knew why and what I was doing. Yes, the offers are way more now. I am getting to see a lot more in terms of roles and characters. But it has always been about what I want to do," says the actress.



The actress will soon be seen in Tamil-Telugu bilingual 'Nene Na', Tamil film 'Borrder', 'Kallapart' and Hindi series 'Project Hawk', in which she will be seen playing the role of a pilot.