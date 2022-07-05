Tuesday, Jul 05, 2022
Actress Abduction Case: Memory Card To Be Sent For Scientific Examination

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the trial court to send for scientific examination the memory card containing crucial evidence in the 2017 actress abduction case in which actor Dileep is one of the accused.

Actor Dileep, one of the accused. IANS

Updated: 05 Jul 2022 4:07 pm

The prosecution and the victim had expressed their deep dissatisfaction over reports that the hash value in the memory card, which was in possession of the trial court, had changed.

They had approached the trial court with a petition seeking to send it for scientific examination, but it was turned down, forcing them to approach the high court.

During the trial, even though the high court had pointed out that there has been a change in the hash value, none of the visuals pertaining to the victim was seen.

While the counsel for Dileep strongly opposed handing over the memory card for scientific examination, the counsels for the other two parties vehemently argued for it and the court agreed for the same this morning.

The court directed that in two days' time, once this order comes out, the trial court should hand over the memory card to State Forensic Laboratory. In a week's time it should submit a report in a sealed cover to the probe team which, in turn, should hand it over to the court, it added.

[With Inputs From IANS]

