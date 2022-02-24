Thursday, Feb 24, 2022
'Vikram Vedha': Saif Ali Khan's First Look Released By Co-Star Hrithik Roshan

Actor Saif Ali Khan looks dapper in his first look from upcoming film 'Vikram Vedha'. The movie is the Hindi remake of a Tamil film, which goes by the same name.

Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan Instagram

Updated: 24 Feb 2022 9:41 pm

Actor Saif Ali Khan might stay away from social media but his co - star Hrithik Roshan shared a picture of the actor's first look from the film ‘Vikram Vedha’. Khan sports an intense look in the film.

Sharing the picture of Khan on his Instagram profile, Roshan wrote: "Working with one of the finest actor and a colleague I have admired for years is going to be an experience I'm going to cherish. Can't wait." 

‘Vikram Vedha’ is the official Hindi remake of the Tamil blockbuster of the same name, directed by the director duo, Pushkar and Gayathri. The 2017 thriller was headlined by actor Vijay Sethupathi and actor R Madhavan. The film is slated to release in September this year. 

Inspired by the Indian folktale Baital Pachisi (internationally known as Vikram-Betal), ‘Baital Pachisi’ follows the story of King Vikramaditya who is on a mission to get a corpse possessed by a ghost named Betal. The ghost tells stories and poses questions to test the wisdom of King Vikramaditya.

Meanwhile, Khan's wife and actress Kareena Kapoor, too shared his first look and showed her support. She clearly appreared smitted by his character's sharp and dapper look.

While Khan will be seen as the police officer Vikram, Roshan, who had surprised fans a few weeks ago with his first look as Vedha, is playing the gangster. 

Fans have been heaping praises on Khan's new look on social media. "Solid" one wrote, while another exclaimed, "Damn." A Twitter user commented, "So excited to see you both on-screen, two of the COOLEST (in terms of the nature of the roles you both did before too) actors whom I grew up watching, together? Well, h**l yeah!"

Khan had previously opened up about working on the movie with Hrithik Roshan, which will mark the first time they will be seen together in almost two decades. They were last seen together in 2002's ‘Naa Tum Jaano Na Hum’.

