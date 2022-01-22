Saturday, Jan 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Actor Ravi Teja’s Mother Booked for Demolition of Government Property

A police case has been filed against Bhupathi Rajyalakshmi and a man named Sanjay for destroying government property in the Ramavaram area of the East Godavari Mandal in Andhra Pradesh.

Actor Ravi Teja’s Mother Booked for Demolition of Government Property
Actor Ravi Teja with his mother -

Trending

Updated: 22 Jan 2022 8:59 pm

Police have filed a case against Telegu actor, Ravi Teja's mother Bhupathi Rajyalakshmi and a man named Sanjay for destroying government property in the Ramavaram area of the East Godavari Mandal in Andhra Pradesh.

As reported by media companies, New18, Tollywood.net, and Michi9, Rajyalakshmi and Sanjay demolished the Pushkara Kaluva without the permission of the state government. Both will now have to deal with legal ramifications. Teja and his mother have yet to comment on the situation.

Teja's family has previously been involved in several cases, including a drug case involving Teja and his siblings. Officials from the Enforcement Directorate interrogated the actor and his driver in a drug smuggling case in September 2021. One of his relatives had previously been charged with rash driving.

Related stories

In Post-Pandemic World, Fashion Industry Needs To Be More Inclusive And Sensitive

An Evening In Paris: How A Small-Town Girl Took The Fashion World By Storm

Stylopedia, 2021 Edition: Fashion’s New Dictionary

Teja has two to three projects lined up for the coming months. He's currently filming ‘Khiladi’, which he'll be releasing later this year. He will play two roles in the film directed by Ramesh Verma. Actresses Dimple Hayati and Meenakshi Chaudhary play female roles in the film, which also stars Action King Arjun.

Teja's fans' expectations have risen since the release of his 2021 film ‘Krack’. The movie was directed by Gopichand Malineni and revolves around three notorious criminals who face off against a hot-tempered police officer named Potharaju Shankar. The criminals had no idea that they would end up in prison.

In addition, he has Sarath Mandava's directorial debut, ‘Ramarao on Duty’. The film stars Teja, Divyansha Kaushik, and Rajisha Vijayan and is produced by Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas and RT Team Works. On March 25, the film will be released in theatres.

Teja, on the other hand, is rumoured to be playing a key role in megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming film.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Ravi Teja Police Case Government Property Demilition Ravi Teja Mother
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Top Bollywood Celebs With Expensive Auto Mobiles

Top Bollywood Celebs With Expensive Auto Mobiles

Arnold Schwarzenegger Escapes Unharmed In a Car Crash

Superhero Movies With Unexpectedly Long Runtimes

BTS Army Slams Jimmy Kimmel After Talk Show Host Compares K-pop Band To COVID -19

Onir Reacts After Defence Ministry Rejects His Movie On Gay Soldier In Indian Army

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A murga singer sings during the inaugural carnival parade in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Uruguay Carnival Parade Held With Limited Audience Due To Covid-19

People participate in the March for Life outside the US Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington.

‘March For Life’ Annual Protest Against Abortion In US Held

Glimpses of migratory bird flocks at Santragachi Jheel in Kolkata.

Migratory Birds Flock Kolkata’s Santragachi Jheel This Winter

Amar Jawan Jyoti flame taken for merger with flame at National War Memorial in New Delhi.

Merger Of Amar Jawan Jyoti With National War Memorial In New Delhi

South African batsman Aiden Markram thanks members of the Indian cricket team after South Africa won the second ODI match by seven wickets in Paarl, South Africa.

South Africa Ride On Knocks From Quinton De Kock, Janneman Malan To Beat India By 7 Wickets In 2nd ODI, Clinch Series 2-0