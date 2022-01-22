Police have filed a case against Telegu actor, Ravi Teja's mother Bhupathi Rajyalakshmi and a man named Sanjay for destroying government property in the Ramavaram area of the East Godavari Mandal in Andhra Pradesh.

As reported by media companies, New18, Tollywood.net, and Michi9, Rajyalakshmi and Sanjay demolished the Pushkara Kaluva without the permission of the state government. Both will now have to deal with legal ramifications. Teja and his mother have yet to comment on the situation.

Teja's family has previously been involved in several cases, including a drug case involving Teja and his siblings. Officials from the Enforcement Directorate interrogated the actor and his driver in a drug smuggling case in September 2021. One of his relatives had previously been charged with rash driving.

Teja has two to three projects lined up for the coming months. He's currently filming ‘Khiladi’, which he'll be releasing later this year. He will play two roles in the film directed by Ramesh Verma. Actresses Dimple Hayati and Meenakshi Chaudhary play female roles in the film, which also stars Action King Arjun.

Teja's fans' expectations have risen since the release of his 2021 film ‘Krack’. The movie was directed by Gopichand Malineni and revolves around three notorious criminals who face off against a hot-tempered police officer named Potharaju Shankar. The criminals had no idea that they would end up in prison.

In addition, he has Sarath Mandava's directorial debut, ‘Ramarao on Duty’. The film stars Teja, Divyansha Kaushik, and Rajisha Vijayan and is produced by Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas and RT Team Works. On March 25, the film will be released in theatres.

Teja, on the other hand, is rumoured to be playing a key role in megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming film.