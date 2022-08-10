Wednesday, Aug 10, 2022
Actor Anshuman Jha, Sierra Winters' Wedding Details Out: The Couple to Have Two Ceremonies

Actor Anshuman Jha is set to tie the knot with US-based girlfriend Sierra Winters on October 29, 2022 in America followed by another Indian Wedding Ceremony in March 2023

Actor Anshuman Jha with Sierra (photo credit: Instagram/ Anshuman)
Updated: 10 Aug 2022 11:32 am

Actor Anshuman Jha is set to tie the knot with US-based girlfriend Sierra Winters on October 29, 2022 in America followed by another Indian Wedding Ceremony in March 2023. The two got engaged in 2020 and were waiting for the Pandemic to pass.

While Sierra shifted to India last year itself, the couple has been waiting for VISA restrictions to ease off so that both families can be present at the ceremonies. The American leg of the wedding shall happen in October this year followed by the Indian Ceremony in March next year.

"I feel like she is my mom's blessing to me. We are excited to have our first ceremony in America, followed by the Indian leg - Sierra always wanted to have an Indian Ceremony & Ma would have wanted that too. It will be a private affair at both places because that's what we both believe in," said the actor in a statement.

On the work front, Jha is getting ready for the release of his Action Film 'Lakadbaggha' while Sierra is training for the 'Iron Man' in Israel this November. The Indian actor will also be starting the shoot for Harish Vyas's third film 'Hari-Om' (Their third collaboration together after 'Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain' and 'Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele') in September before he takes off for a month.

Rumour has it that the couple will be having an Alaska-n Honeymoon!

