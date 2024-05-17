Art & Entertainment

Acting Legend Tony Leung To Head The Jury For Tokyo International Film Festival

Hong Kong acting icon Tony Leung will serve as the president of the International Competition jury at the 37th Tokyo International Film Festival.

Instagram
Tony Leung Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Hong Kong acting icon Tony Leung will serve as the president of the International Competition jury at the 37th Tokyo International Film Festival.

Leung, known internationally for his collaborations with Wong Kar-wai on films such as "In the Mood for Love", "Chungking Express", "Happy Together" and "2046", and for movies such as "Lust, Caution", "Infernal Affairs" series and Marvel’s "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings", is returning to the festival after delivering a masterclass at the last year's edition.

The actor, one of the most influential actors from Asia, has won an extensive list of awards throughout his storied career including the best actor trophy at the Cannes Film Festival for "In the Mood for Love" and the Golden Lion Lifetime Achievement Award at the Venice Film Festival.

Leung, 61, said he is "immensely honoured" to be on the jury at TIFF as he grew up watching classic Japanese movies in Hong Kong and they "were the start of a great love affair between Japanese film, people and its culture".

"I’m already expecting the festival to be full of surprises and a lot of fun to preside over, I’m sure. What I hope is that it will be a bit of an adventure, with an audacious line up of quality films. I just, ‘feel’, when it comes to judging, trusting fellow jurors’ feelings as well as my own will make a positive contribution to the selection process," the actor said in a statement, shared by the festival on its official website.

Leung first participated in the 13th TIFF in 2000, when "In the Mood for Love" was shown in the Special Screening section. He attended the festival again in 2008 and then in 2023.

Ando Hiroyasu, Chairman of TIFF, said they are honoured that Leung is serving as the jury head at a time when the festival is "enhancing its presence as a leading film festival in Asia".

"Mr Leung, who has an illustrious career as one of the world’s most critically lauded and internationally admired Asian actors, has participated in TIFF a few times in the past and has many fans in Japan. He will be a great addition to this year’s festival," Hiroyasu said.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Swati Maliwal Goes To Tiz Hazari Court To Record Statement Before Magistrate In Assault Case
  2. Heatwave In Delhi, Rajasthan As Temp Breaches 46 Deg; Orange Alert In Bengaluru For Rain | IMD Updates
  3. Bihar: 4-Year-Old Boy Found Dead In School Drain, Family Sets Premises On Fire
  4. Delhi-Bound Air India Aircraft Collides With Tug Truck At Pune Airport
  5. Assault On Newly-Wed Woman In Kerala: Blue Corner Notice Against Husband
Entertainment News
  1. Kajol Reminisces About Younger Days, Shares Picture From ‘World Before Selfies’
  2. Acting Legend Tony Leung To Head The Jury For Tokyo International Film Festival
  3. Jugal Hansraj Joins Suniel Shetty And Pooja Bhatt In Lionsgate India's Untitled Project
  4. 'Insidious 6' Confirmed: Sony Pictures Sets Release Date For Summer 2025
  5. 'Someone Very Special Is About To Enter...': Prabhas' Cryptic Note Generates Curiosity Among Fans
Sports News
  1. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2024: Match 68 Preview
  2. 2027 Women's World Cup: Brazil Confirmed Hosts At FIFA Congress
  3. Sharjah Masters Chess: Arjun Erigaisi Loses To Nikolas Theodorou
  4. Today's Sports News LIVE: Brazil To Host 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup
  5. La Liga 2024: Fermin Lopez Stars As Barcelona Beat Almeria
World News
  1. Sweden: Shooting Reported Near Israeli Embassy in Stockholm
  2. US Military Says First Aid Shipment Has Been Driven Across A Newly Built US Pier Into The Gaza Strip
  3. What Is Mcdonald's 'Grandma McFlurry'?- Here's Everything We Know About The New Nostalgic Drink Launch
  4. France Police Guns Down Armed Suspect 'Planning Synagogue Attack
  5. Arizona Woman Accused Of Stealing Identities To Help North Koreans Get Remote IT Jobs At 300 US Companies
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup