Abhishek Kumar Aims At Doing Car Stunt On 'KKK14'; Reveals What He Took With Him For Romania Shoot

Asked about the kind of stunt he thinks host Rohit Shetty might create just for him, Abhishek said: "I believe he knows about my claustrophobia, so he probably wants me to conquer that fear. He might expose me to more situations like that so that if I don't manage it the first time, perhaps I'll succeed the next. But I want to overcome claustrophobia so that when I return to India, I can use lifts without fear." The actor further revealed the five essential items he brought to Romania for the shoot. "First of all, I took my locket with Ganesh Ji and my phone. I have not brought photos of my mom and dad because I can video call them. I have a photo of Radhya, my niece, who I consider my lucky charm. The rest are just the usual things," he shared.