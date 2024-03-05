Talking about Farhan’s reaction to seeing the first cut of the film, Abhishek said, “The first person who saw the film was Farhan. I was not in town, I was in Cannes and he had seen the cut and he was really happy. It meant everything to me because I have a lot of love and respect for Farhan. I have learnt a lot from him. And he never interfered while I was making the film. He knew he was the producer and he helped me do whatever I wanted to do but he never got in my way of expressing what I wanted to in the film. At the end of it, when he did see the film, he called me and said, ‘I saw the film and I loved it’. That meant everything to me.”