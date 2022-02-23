Aaron Pierre To Star With Mahershala Ali In Marvel’s ‘Blade’

'Krypton' alum Aaron Pierre is set to co-star opposite Mahershala in Marvel’s upcoming film 'Blade,' starring Ali as the iconic vampire hunter.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Pierre will feature alongside Ali and veteran actor Delroy Lindo in the upcoming adaptation of the popular comic.

Playwright Stacy Osei-Kuffour has been tapped to write the movie, while "Mogul Mowgli" helmer Bassam Tariq is attached as the director.

Ali will star in the film as Blade, the half-human, half-vampire who first debuted in the pages of Marvel Comics in 1973’s 'Tomb of Dracula' No. 10.

The actor was announced as starring in 'Blade' during Marvel Studios' San Diego Comic-Con panel in 2019.

Ali had a brief voice cameo as Blade in the post-credit scene of the recent MCU movie 'Eternals'.

Pierre is known for the Syfy series 'Krypton' and filmmaker M Night Shyamalan's 2021 feature film 'Old'. He will next voice star as Mufasa in Barry Jenkins’ 'The Lion King' prequel.

