A Farewell For Béla Tarr

He is survived by Ágnes Hranitzky, his partner in life and work since 1978 and by the collaborators who made a cinema that have shown us ways to see. He is also survived by the seven-hour-and-twenty-five-minute fact of Sátántangó, by the whale in the truck, by the horse’s slowness, by takes that refuse to cut, by faces treated as landscapes, by a door that closes for what feels like hours, by cinema transformed into philosophy, by the insistence that time is the material of art, that slowness is a form of resistance, and that ‘Being’ reveals itself only to those willing to stay and stare. And, as a scholar of cinema who studies boredom as method, affect, and premise, I hold Béla Tarr as a lesson in thinking through images, through time, through cinema itself.