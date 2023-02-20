Monday, Feb 20, 2023
76th BAFTA: Lost-in-translation Snafu Causes Brief Confusion Over Best Supporting Actress

An unfortunate lost-in-translation snafu occurred at the 76th BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday night, after Best Supporting Actress presenter Troy Kotsur, who uses sign language, announced Kerry Condon as the winner for her performance in "The Banshees of Inisherin", reports 'Deadline'.

Kerry Condon
Kerry Condon IANS

Updated: 20 Feb 2023 7:25 pm

BAFTA confirmed to 'Deadline' that Condon's name was on the card, but the sign-language interpreter providing voiceover for the audience appeared to mistakenly announce Carey Mulligan -- nominated in the category for "She Said" -- as the winner.

Kotsur, and his on-stage British Sign Language interpreter, moved quickly to correct the error, ensuring Condon alone rose to travel to the stage.

Tags

Art & Entertainment BAFTA 76th BAFTA National Film Awards Best Supporting Actress Troy Kotsur Sign Language Kerry Condon The Banshees Of Inisherin
