7 Bollywood Shoot Locations That Have To Be On Your ‘To Visit’ List

The serene mountains alongside the might river, the snow-cladded cliffs, the beautiful orange morning, yes, we have all seen these scenic shots in our favourite Bollywood films.
Ever wondered where do the filmmakers find these locations? They are actually not so difficult to plan a trip to than you would expect. Now you can also be a part of these serene locations and spend your very own Bollywood time there. From 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' to 'Wake Up Sid', here is a list of 7 beautiful locations where Bollywood movies have been shot:
1. 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' (2024)
‘Wallah Habibi’ gave us some stricking desert shots feeling some extra heat in the summer. The action-filled movies ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ has been shot is some largest sand-covered areas of Jordan, Wadi Rum and also in Petra and Abu Dhabi. When are you planning your camel-driven trip here then?
The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Alaya F, Manushi Chhillar and Prithviraj Sukumaran. It is set to hit the screens on Eid 2024.
2. 'Bajirao Mastani' (2015)
The humongous palaces and the golden halls in ‘Deewani Mastani’ had everyone melting with the picturesque locations in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. Shot in our very own pink city, ‘Bajirao Mastani’, portrayed the royalty of Jaipur in a way that everyone will want to see it with their own eyes atleast once.
Starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles, ‘Bajirao Mastani’ is streaming on JioCinema and Prime Video.
3. 'Piku' (2015)
The motion drama had some real emotion capturing various cities of India on its journey. 'Piku' was shot in Delhi, Kolkata, Varanasi and Mumbai. The famous Howrah Bridge in Kolkata was also a shooting location and even Amitabh Bachchan could not stop himself from bicycling in the city during the shoot.
The film stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Irrfan Khan and Shoojit Sircar is the director. It is streaming on SonyLIV.
4. 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' (2013)
The youth-drama that turned into a sensation for the generation, 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' really made audiences deewana with its diversity of locations. 'Subhanallah' song shot in the snow-clad mountains of Himachal Pradesh, the iconic sunset scene shot in Udaipur and 'Illahi' shot in Paris, it did take us on a real scenic trip. It also managed to show us the historical places like Chittorgarh and Kumbhalgarh in a mesmerising light. So where are you embarking next? Within India or in Paris to have your 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' moment?
The film stars Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapoor and is directed by 'Brahmastra' fame Ayan Mukerji. It is available on Netflix and Prime Video.
5. 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' (2012)
Got awestruck by the wooden bridge over the river or by the other most gorgeous scenes in 'Jiya Re' song? The military drama was shot in the scenic valleys of the heaven on earth, Kashmir. Even though the movie has action and emotion, the breathtaking valleys where it has been shot give it a tinge of heart-warming serenity.
The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif and is directed by Yash Chopra. It is streaming on Prime Video.
6. 'Wake Up Sid' (2009)
The perfect breezy shot of the Marine drive as shown in 'Iktara' song from the movie, brought in the peace amidst the fast-paced life of Mumbai. Apli Mumbai as seen from Sid's lens is the most apt representation of the financial capital of India. The movie shows Mumbai in its natural form with popular locations like Bandra, Churchgate and South Mumbai and sows the wish of visiting the city in the audiences heart.
'Wake Up Sid' stars Ranbir Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher and Supriya Pathak and is directed by Ayan Mukerji. It is streaming on Netflix.
7. 'Dil Chahta Hai' (2001)
Even before it was a trend to visit Goa for aesthetic trips, 'Dil Chahta Hai' showed the beauty of Goa with its beaches and forts in the limelight. It actually made every friends group want to go on a road trip to Goa and explore the serenity. It set the stage for iconic road trips and the ultimate friendship bonding. Some scenes from the movie were also shot in Sydney setting the picture for a perfect business-trip you would like to have.
The iconic movie marked the debut of Farhan Akhtar as a director. The cast includes Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni and Dimple Kapadia. It is available on Netflix and Prime Video.
We gave you the list, where are you planning your next vacation to then?