7 Bollywood Shoot Locations That Have To Be On Your ‘To Visit’ List

Even before it was a trend to visit Goa for aesthetic trips, 'Dil Chahta Hai' showed the beauty of Goa with its beaches and forts in the limelight. It actually made every friends group want to go on a road trip to Goa and explore the serenity. It set the stage for iconic road trips and the ultimate friendship bonding. Some scenes from the movie were also shot in Sydney setting the picture for a perfect business-trip you would like to have.