5 Mythology-Inspired Films That Prove India Loves This Genre

The re-reuns of the ‘Ramayan’ and ‘Mahabharat’ from the 1980s during the lockdown was a massive success and helped bring people back to their love for mythology. Adding to that was the release of ‘Adipurush’ last year was another reason which just catapulted people’s imaginations. The film may have been a dud at the box-office because of its heavy production cost of around Rs 600 Crores, but it did manage to earn over Rs 450 Crores at the box-office, which for any other normal budget film would have been a massive success. Not to forget, Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Ramayan’ is also in the works and will mostly go on the floors later this year.