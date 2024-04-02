5 Mythology-Inspired Films That Prove India Loves This Genre

Enchanting tales from ancient India such as Ramayana and Mahabharata have always fueled our imaginative minds, not just with a lot of learnings, but also fueling our imagination. Movies adapted from these mythological incidents or the characters have been numerous and they have been made since decades. However, a new trend has started where films are being made which are inspired by these mythological stories but are not actually based on these mythological characters or instances.
They have captivated audiences of all ages, who eagerly anticipate the next big title from this genre. As the interest in this mythology-inspired film genre increases, the genre of mythological films and books is also thriving with people having found a new interest in these topics. Also, the podcasts on these mythological events, characters and incidents have started doing so well on various digtal platforms.
The re-reuns of the ‘Ramayan’ and ‘Mahabharat’ from the 1980s during the lockdown was a massive success and helped bring people back to their love for mythology. Adding to that was the release of ‘Adipurush’ last year was another reason which just catapulted people’s imaginations. The film may have been a dud at the box-office because of its heavy production cost of around Rs 600 Crores, but it did manage to earn over Rs 450 Crores at the box-office, which for any other normal budget film would have been a massive success. Not to forget, Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Ramayan’ is also in the works and will mostly go on the floors later this year.
What’s fascinating about mythology-inspired films is that people are not getting to see a story that they’ve known or heard right from their childhood, but they’re getting some elements from those mythological stories which have been spun beautifully into a new-age context. That’s pulling in the crowds.
So, without further ado, here are some of the recent Indian mythology-inspired films that prove India loves the mythological genre:
1. ‘Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva’
‘Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva’ follows the story of a young man on the cusp of falling in love, whose world is turned upside down when he discovers his ability to control fire and his connection to a secret society of guardians. The film draws inspiration from the legendary astra in the Mahabharata, a weapon capable of destroying the universe. It is the first instalment of a trilogy, with the second part scheduled for release in 2026.
2. ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’
Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’ is an epic saga that combines mythology, fantasy and adventure. The film follows the journey of Shiva, a prince destined to reclaim his kingdom and the elaborate battle between good and evil. With breathtaking visuals, outstanding performances, and gripping storytelling, this film is regarded as one of the highest-grossing Indian films, with a worldwide box office collection of almost 650 crores!
3. ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’
The sequel to ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’, this film continues the saga of Amarendra Baahubali and delves deeper into his character. Drawing heavy inspiration from the epics of Ramayana and Mahabharata, the Baahubali films are known for their epic battles, and this instalment is no exception. The movie shattered multiple box office records, leaving audiences in awe with its larger-than-life action sequences and emotional storytelling.
4. ‘Kartikeya 2’
‘Kartikeya 2’ is an Indian mythological film directed by Chandoo Mondeti. It is a sequel to the highly successful ‘Karthikeya’ (2014) and features Nikhil Siddhartha in the lead role. The film is packed with action, adventure and the thrill of a treasure hunt. You wouldn’t want to miss Dr Karthikeya’s quest to find the lost anklet of Lord Krishna and his journey of self-discovery.
5. ‘Ram Setu’
‘Ram Setu’ stars Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Satya Dev in the lead roles. The film revolves around the character of an archaeologist, played by Akshay Kumar, who is investigating whether or not the Ram Setu (Adam’s Bridge) existed or not. The expedition tries to prove that Ram Setu existed and it plays an important part in the history of both India and Sri Lanka. Akshay Kumar managed to give the film an action adventure feels, quite alike the ‘Journey’ and ‘National Treasure’ films from Hollywood. The film, however, turned to be a dud at the box-office but managed to salvage itself when released on OTT.
If your love for Indian Mythology is reignited by going through the captivating list of mythology-inspired films, make sure to let us know which one is your favourite among them.