Hinduism, is the prepotent religion of India and Hindu mythology has always been serving as an inspiration to several filmmakers over the years. Many movies have been made based on the epics like 'Mahabharata' and 'Ramayana'. There are some enchanting and interesting tales of Hindu mythology and ancient India which have been brought to life by our astute filmmakers in the form of films which are filled with grandeur and magnificence. The mythological films have always managed to mesmerised the audience with the narrative and the characters.
Here are the list of films by the world-renowned Indian film industry, Bollywood.
1. 'Jai Santoshi Maa' (1975)
This classic is based on Hindu mythology which is about mother-goddess Santoshi Maa- the daughter of Lord Ganesha and her devotee Satyavati. It is a film on devotion, faith and and the victory of good over evil. The director has beautifully captured all the spiritual elements.
2. 'Hari Darshan' (1972)
It's about Prahlad who was the ardent devotee of Lord Vishnu. The kind of faith and devotion Prahlad had for Lord Vishnu is known to all. The movie shows the entire life of Prahlad. The movie will create the urge in you to be spiritual.
3. 'Mahabharat' (1965)
This Hindu epic was brought to life on screen with its great casting and melodicous music. It is based on the true incidents which are taken from the original Sanskrit scriptures. This film is a must watch for all.
4. 'Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama' (1993)
'Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama', inspired by the Hindu epic, 'Ramayana', was a 1993 anime film. It was jointly made by the Indian and Japanese animation industries and featured voice-over actors from both countries. It is one of the best-animated adaptations of 'Ramayana'. The voice-over artistes were Rael Padamsee, Uday Mathan, Mishal Varma, and Noel Godin.
5. 'Lav Kush' (1997)
This film was also based on Valmiki's Uttar 'Ramayan'. It starred Jeetendra as Rama, Jaya Prada as Sita, Arun Govil as Lakshmana, Dara Singh as Hanuman and Pran as Valmiki.
6. 'Mahabali Hanuman' (1981)
Lord Hanuman is considered as the most loyal devotee of Lord Ram. The movie revolves around the life of Hanuman including his childhood and adulthood.
7. 'Bal Ganesh' (2007)
This animated movie is about the mischievous childhood life of Lord Ganesha. It shows his companion Mooshak, the mouse and their adventures. The movie shows all the funny adventures and events of his childhood.
8. 'Shiv Mahima' (1992)
'Shiv Mahima' is about the ultimate almighty of power. It will turn you to be devotional and enligten you for sure. The movie is about Shivdas and his wife who are the ardent devotees of Lord Shiva. They live a simple village life and face several obstacles and hardships and how the Lord helps them to come out of the difficult situation.
9. 'Dashavatar' (2008)
Good has always won over the evil. 'Dashavatar' is about the 10 different incarnations of Lord Vishnu and how he has freed the universe from the evil that was happening. This movie is a really interesting watch and it has secured a special spot among every cinephile.
10. 'Adipurush' (2022)
This mythological drama film, is inspired by 'Ramayana'. The film is about the 14-year exile of Lord Ram, Lord Lakshman and Goddess Sita. The multilingual mythological drama, starred Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan.