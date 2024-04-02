Hinduism, is the prepotent religion of India and Hindu mythology has always been serving as an inspiration to several filmmakers over the years. Many movies have been made based on the epics like 'Mahabharata' and 'Ramayana'. There are some enchanting and interesting tales of Hindu mythology and ancient India which have been brought to life by our astute filmmakers in the form of films which are filled with grandeur and magnificence. The mythological films have always managed to mesmerised the audience with the narrative and the characters.