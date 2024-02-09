'The Kerala Story'- ZEE5

'The Kerala Story' led by Adah Sharma was a huge success at the box office. It was one of the highest earning films of 2023. The movie was embroiled in controversies yet it triumphed at the box office. It is a gripping story of the journey of a converted Muslim woman who finds herself stuck in the web of radicalization. She has been abducted to become part of the ISIS. Directed by Sudipto Sen, 'The Kerala Story' is a heart-wrenching journey of identity, manipulation, and the devastating consequences of extremism, and Adah's character imprisonment in Afghanistan. It will premiere on ZEE5 on February 16.