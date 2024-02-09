Indian cinema has always served as a powerful medium to shed light on injustices and societal norms. Over the years, several filmmakers have come up with some really thought-provoking subjects in their films that show how some important issues are pressed and treated as taboos. array of subjects. Their films have been eye openers and left an indelible mark, urging viewers to confront uncomfortable truths and advocate for change in the society. So, we have listed down such films that will make you question.
Have a look at five such films that you can stream on various OTT platforms.
'The Kerala Story'- ZEE5
'The Kerala Story' led by Adah Sharma was a huge success at the box office. It was one of the highest earning films of 2023. The movie was embroiled in controversies yet it triumphed at the box office. It is a gripping story of the journey of a converted Muslim woman who finds herself stuck in the web of radicalization. She has been abducted to become part of the ISIS. Directed by Sudipto Sen, 'The Kerala Story' is a heart-wrenching journey of identity, manipulation, and the devastating consequences of extremism, and Adah's character imprisonment in Afghanistan. It will premiere on ZEE5 on February 16.
'OMG 2'- Netflix
'OMG 2' is a courtroom comedy that effortlessly blends entertainment with social relevance. It is the story about Kanti Sharan Mudgal (Pankaj Tripathi), who is an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva, who is compelled to challenge his own beliefs and societal norms surrounding morality, religion, and sex when his son is expelled from school for obscenity. Director Amit Rai's progressive stance and entertaining approach makes 'OMG 2' a must-watch. With this film, he has started the dialogue and conversations as how we can contribute to societal change.
'Thappad'- Amazon Prime Video
'Thappad', starring Taapsee Pannu as the lead delivers a powerful message. It challenges the age-old belief that everything is permissible in marriage. Taapsee Pannu’s character Amrita is humiliated publicly with a slap by her husband played by Pavail Gulati. It was shocking to her and make her question her self-respect, societal expectations, and the true meaning of marriage. She files for divorce as she doesn't want to compromise on her dreams and most importantly her dignity and self-respect. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film stated a conversation about gender dynamics and individual autonomy within marriages. The movie was an eye-opener to advocate equality and respect in all relationships.
'Darlings'- Netflix
'Darlings' is a hard-hitting story with a stellar star cast including Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah. It's about abuse and domestic violence and how a woman fights against it. Alia's on-screen husband played by Vijay abuses and threatens to destroy her. She does everything to keep her husband happy but in vain. Later, she embarks on a journey of vengeance, confronting the demons of her past and reclaiming her self-respect.
'Chhapaak'- Disney+ Hotstar
'Chhapaak' starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey is a powerful story of resilience and justice. Deepika plays Malti who undergoes the trauma after an acid attack on her. She navigates through both physical and emotional scars while she seeks justice. This Meghna Gulzar's film sheds light on the pervasive issue of acid violence against women and the courage it takes to demand justice and reclaim one's life. It is the story of undying human spirit and most importantly raising awareness about such heinous crimes.
