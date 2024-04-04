Quality content is something the audience expect today. It has become a major challenge for filmmakers to satisfy the content hunger of people. Especially, female characters in movies or series have turned out to be so strong that they often leave a powerful impact among the audience.
Here are a few such characters to be noted in the latest movies that need to be appreciated for their great performance:
1. Medha Shankar ('12th Fail')
A guy deserves a supportive, selfless and strong partner, and Medha Shankar proves that in her debut film. Medha Shankar as Shraddha in '12th Fail' has proved her excellence in acting that brought in laurels from people all across the globe. The character Shraddha turns out to be more natural and a common girl which is an added plus. Shraddha nailed the character with her amazing expressions and was fantabulous in her dialogue delivery.
2. Ananya Panday ('Kho Gaye Hum Kahan')
This young actress once again proved her acting skills in the film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' as Ahana Singh. The character turns out to be so relatable to many young girls in urban cities out there today. The characterisation of this role was more of a fun-loving, free-spirited and aimed young girl and Ananya Panday was just the best fit. This character would definitely stand as one of the examples for Ananya Panday's acting talent.
3. Wamiqa Gabbi ('Khufiya')
Having shown her wonderful acting skills and marvelous performance in 'Jubilee' and 'Charlie Chopra', Wamiqa Gabbi once again proved herself as the best in 'Khufiya'. This movie will definitely be one of the best performances of Wamiqa which could speak for her amazing dialogue delivery and her beauty which would make the audience fall for her. She keeps on proving her talent and shows everyone that she is the person to be celebrated by the industry for her amazing talent and fantastic performances.
4. Bhumi Pednekar ('Bhakshak')
The success of a character lies with the actor who makes us believe that he/she actually is that person or the one who belongs to that place. Bhumi Pednekar in 'Bhakshak' has proved her amazing talent of making us believe her as an investigative journalist with her just-right Bihari diction. Her portrayal in the film just makes us all look up to her which turns out to be one of the best performances of Bhumi Pednekar.
5. Tara Sutaria ('Apurva')
The role in 'Apurva' played by Tara Sutaria as Apurva is so appreciable which motivates many of the girls out there who are struggling to come out of their comfort zones to achieve their aim in life. This character turns out to be a remarkable one for Tara Sutaria where she tries to push the big boundaries in front of her to overcome all the circumstances that come her way and come out victorious.
Which among the above characters have impacted you more in recent times? Do share your thoughts with us.