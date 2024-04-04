Having shown her wonderful acting skills and marvelous performance in 'Jubilee' and 'Charlie Chopra', Wamiqa Gabbi once again proved herself as the best in 'Khufiya'. This movie will definitely be one of the best performances of Wamiqa which could speak for her amazing dialogue delivery and her beauty which would make the audience fall for her. She keeps on proving her talent and shows everyone that she is the person to be celebrated by the industry for her amazing talent and fantastic performances.