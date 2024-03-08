2024 Billboard Women In Music Awards: Katy Perry, Kylie Minogue, Victoria Justice Rock The Prestigious Awards Night – View Pics

The who’s who of the music world came down for a fun evening at the YouTube Theatre in Inglewood, Los Angeles, California for the 2024 Billboard Women In Music Awards. From Katy Perry to Kylie Minogue, every popular music-related celebrity was seen at the gala event.
Here are a few pics from the musical evening:
Katy Perry arrives at the Billboard Women In Music Awards in Inglewood, California.
Advertisement
Kylie Minogue arrives at the Billboard Women In Music Awards in Inglewood, California.
Victoria Justice arrives at the Billboard Women In Music Awards in Inglewood, California.
Advertisement
Ice Spice arrives at the Billboard Women In Music Awards in Inglewood, California.
Advertisement
Tracee Ellis Ross arrives at the Billboard Women In Music Awards in Inglewood, California.
Advertisement
Tems arrives at the Billboard Women In Music Awards in Inglewood, California.
Saweetie arrives at the Billboard Women In Music Awards in Inglewood, California.
Kat Graham arrives at the Billboard Women In Music Awards in Inglewood, California.