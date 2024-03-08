Art & Entertainment

2024 Billboard Women In Music Awards: Katy Perry, Kylie Minogue, Victoria Justice Rock The Prestigious Awards Night – View Pics

The who’s who of the music world came down for a fun evening at the YouTube Theatre in Inglewood, Los Angeles, California for the 2024 Billboard Women In Music Awards.

March 8, 2024
Katy Perry, Kylie Minogue, Victoria Justice Photo: Richard Shotwell
The who’s who of the music world came down for a fun evening at the YouTube Theatre in Inglewood, Los Angeles, California for the 2024 Billboard Women In Music Awards. From Katy Perry to Kylie Minogue, every popular music-related celebrity was seen at the gala event.

Here are a few pics from the musical evening:

2024 Billboard Women In Music Awards
2024 Billboard Women In Music Awards Photo: Richard Shotwell
Katy Perry arrives at the Billboard Women In Music Awards in Inglewood, California.

2024 Billboard Women In Music Awards
2024 Billboard Women In Music Awards Photo: Richard Shotwell
Kylie Minogue arrives at the Billboard Women In Music Awards in Inglewood, California.

2024 Billboard Women In Music Awards
2024 Billboard Women In Music Awards Photo: Richard Shotwell
Victoria Justice arrives at the Billboard Women In Music Awards in Inglewood, California.

2024 Billboard Women In Music Awards
2024 Billboard Women In Music Awards Photo: Richard Shotwell
Ice Spice arrives at the Billboard Women In Music Awards in Inglewood, California.

2024 Billboard Women In Music Awards
2024 Billboard Women In Music Awards Photo: Richard Shotwell
Tracee Ellis Ross arrives at the Billboard Women In Music Awards in Inglewood, California.

2024 Billboard Women In Music Awards
2024 Billboard Women In Music Awards Photo: Richard Shotwell
Tems arrives at the Billboard Women In Music Awards in Inglewood, California.

2024 Billboard Women In Music Awards
2024 Billboard Women In Music Awards Photo: Richard Shotwell
Saweetie arrives at the Billboard Women In Music Awards in Inglewood, California.

2024 Billboard Women In Music Awards
2024 Billboard Women In Music Awards Photo: Richard Shotwell
Kat Graham arrives at the Billboard Women In Music Awards in Inglewood, California.

