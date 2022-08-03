'The Invisible Wounds Of War...', Priyanka Chopra Gets Emotional While Meeting Ukrainian Refugees

Global star and UNICEF goodwill ambassador Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram account to share a video from her time in Poland where she met the Ukrainian refugees who were forced to flee Ukraine amid the Russian invasion. In the video, she can be seen spending time with women and kids and also shared the details of the largest human displacement crisis in the world on social media.

“The invisible wounds of war are the ones we don’t usually see on the news. Yet, they were so evident to me today as started day 1 of my @unicef mission in Warsaw. 2/3 of Children from Ukraine have been displaced (internally and externally). This HUGE number is the devastating reality of a war where 90% of the people crossing the border are women and children. 70% of those who have fled, crossed the border into Poland, and large government supported Reception Centres have been set up to make the transition as easy as possible," she captioned her video.

She further added, “@unicef responded to this emergency by setting up Blue Dot Centres in 11 locations across Poland and 37 across the region together with @refugees. The Blue Dot Centers play a very necessary role, and in many ways are a rare safe haven for women and especially the children. They offer so much…. Access to important, relevant information, mental health support, providing mother and baby areas to allow them much needed privacy, and play areas, which are so critical for kids who come from conflict situations to be able to feel a sense of normalcy. It is predominantly staffed by Ukrainians including many who have also fled the war themselves.”

In the video, Priyanka, who is also a mother, played around with young Ukrainian children and was engaged in some fun activities like drawing and painting. She was handed over some handmade dolls. She also talked to women about their experiences and got emotional listening to a woman talking about her family member who couldn't join them in Poland. She was seen breaking down at one point as she hears the refugees' stories.

On the work front, the actor is gearing up for her debut web series, Citadel, which is produced by the Russo Brothers. She also has Hollywood films like Ending Things and It's All Coming Back To Me in the pipeline and has signed Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The actor flew to India to finalise the deal and shared the photos with other two leading ladies sitting next to her.