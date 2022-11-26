Saturday, Nov 26, 2022
'Squid Game' Actor O Yeong-su Charged With Sexual Misconduct

O Yeong-su charged with sexual misconduct
Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Nov 2022 11:12 am

The 78-year-old is accused of touching a woman inappropriately in 2017, officials said, reports bbc.com.

O has denied the allegation, local media report. He became the first South Korean actor to win a Golden Globe award for best supporting actor in a series after his performance in the chart-topping Netflix thriller earlier this year.

The alleged victim first filed a complaint with the police against O in December last year, according to Yonhap news agency.

But the case was closed in April without a charge being brought against O. The prosecution has now reopened the investigation "at the request of the victim," the agency reports.

O has now been charged without detention, it adds.

Following the charge, Seoul's culture ministry decided to stop broadcasting a government commercial featuring O, reports bbc.com.

'Squid Game,' Netflix's most popular series of all time - is a thriller series that tells the story of debt-ridden people competing for a huge cash prize in a deadly series of children's games.

O plays the oldest participant in the survival competition.

Visually told More

