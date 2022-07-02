Saturday, Jul 02, 2022
#SexiestPosterEver: Vijay Deverakonda's Bare Look In 'Liger' Poster Trends On Twitter

The upcoming pan-India film 'Liger' featuring Vijay Deverakonda is directed by Puri Jagannadh. It will release in cinemas on August 25.

Actor Vijay Deverakonda
Actor Vijay Deverakonda Instagram/@thedeverakonda

Updated: 02 Jul 2022 7:40 pm

If the response to his 'Liger' poster is any indication, actor Vijay Devarakonda is well on his way to becoming the next South sensation across India. Saturday (July 2) saw Deverakonda take to his social media handle to drop the poster of his pan-India film, 'Liger'. The film is directed by Puri Jagannadh.

The young actor made jaws drop when he unveiled his bold poster, semi-nude with just a bouquet of roses for his highly anticipated next, 'Liger'. The poster reads, "Saala Crossbreed".

Deverakonda is a popular star with several Telugu hits to his credit. His movies include 'Arjun Reddy' and 'Geetha Govindam'. The young actor is the latest star from the South to foray into the pan-India movie space after Prabhas, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Yash.

The actor took over social media within minutes of the launch of the poster. It started trending on Twitter instantly. Netizens lost no time in heaping praise on Deverakonda's sculpted physique. They took to their social media handles to share their admiration.

'Liger' hits the big screens on August 25.

[With Inputs From IANS]

