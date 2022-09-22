‘Mismatched 2’ Trailer: Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf Back With Twice The Drama And Love Interests In This Coming-Of-Age Story

The trailer of season two of Netflix show ‘Mismatched’ is out and amid love, loss and lies - Dimple, Rishi and the Aravali gang are finally back. Directed by Akarsh Khurana, the upcoming season will see Rohit Saraf’s Rishi and Prajakta Koli’s Dimple picking up the pieces from where they left. Will they puzzle them back together, or will they go their separate ways, still remains to be seen.

Nonetheless, the first season of ‘Mismatched’ traced all the hallmarks of a coming-of-age show while tackling relationship feuds and the many moods of being young and in love. With the new-found complexities, everyone’s favourite students and their professor, played by Rannvijay Singha, are all set to come back in season two.

In the trailer, we get to see Dimple and Rishi reunite on screen, but a visible tension takes over them. Amidst the arguments, we see possible new partners for them. The audience can also see how the group of misfits, with their futures at stake, tackle identity issues, bullying, mental health and body shaming as they struggle to truly find themselves.

Watch it here:

Talking about season two, director Akarsh Khurana said, “Season two of Mismatched is a world that we created during a tough time - it’s a world that is full of heart. This cast is a family and the response from the first season left us all quite overwhelmed. We are grateful - and since then the only thing on our minds was coming back with a season that is stronger, more emotional and more real. Our association with Netflix has always been a fruitful one and we’re so glad to build another story with them.”

The quintessential love story also features Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Taaruk Raina,, Vidya Malvade, Kritika Bharadwaj, Abhinav Sharma and Devyani Shorey, Priya Banerjee, Ahsaas Channa and Sanjana Sarathy with a delightful cameo from Jugal Hansraj, who plays Rishi’s father.

With twice the drama, twice the love interests and twice the competition, get ready to witness the season 2 of ‘Mismatched’, which will release on October 14.