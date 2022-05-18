Wednesday, May 18, 2022
‘Major’s Second Song 'Oh Isha' Released: Armaan Malik’s Melodious Track For Adivi Sesh

The second song from the upcoming pan-India film ‘Major’ has been released. The song has been sung by singers Armaan Malik and Chinmayi Sripada and picturised on actors Adivi Sesh and Saiee Manjrekar.

'Oh Isha' Song Instagram

Updated: 18 May 2022 4:59 pm

Actor Adivi Sesh's film ‘Major’, a biopic on the life of 26/11 hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, was shot in Telugu, Hindi and will be released simultaneously in Malayalam as well on June 3. The makers of the movie have released a new song from the film called 'Oh Isha'.

It's a melodious track by composer Sricharan Pakala. The visuals show a 90s love story with the onscreen chemistry between Adivi and actress Saiee Manjrekar coming out beautifully.

However, the life of army officials is shown heart-wrenchingly. The song begins with Adivi recalling his memories with the love of his life when there is a get-together of army officials who dance along with their life partners.

There is innocence in the love story described in the song. Singers Armaan Malik and Chinmayi Sripada bring life to the song with their vocals. Rajiv Bharadwaj has written the lyrics of the track. 

A point of note here is how Adivi has managed to get the different looks correctly. Whether it is the young school student look or the more grown-up army man's look, the audience can observe his age variation in different portions.

Talking about the film, it has been directed by filmmaker Sashi Kiran Tikka. It has been produced jointly by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies.

The story of the movie promises to be a perfect tribute to selfless, brave military personnel, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who sacrificed his life for the nation in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Alongside Adivi and Manjrekar, the film also features actors Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murli Sharma in prominent roles.

Vamsi Patchipulusu handled the cinematography of the movie, which has been shot in Mumbai, Kashmir and various other locations across the country.

