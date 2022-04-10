'Lock Upp' Contestant Munawar Faruqui Reveals He Is Married And Has A Son

Comedian Munawar Faruqui has been a popular name. He has been getting a lot of ladies' attention in the show 'Lock Upp'. It is obvious that there have been speculations about his personal relationships as well.

Actress and host of the show Kangana Ranaut talked about the buzz surrounding a few things regarding Faruqui’s personal life on judgement day. She questioned Faruqui, whether he will be truthful about the questions asked. After Faruqui agreed to it, a blurred image of his life was shown which left everyone fumbling, as per ETimes.

Once the picture was shown, Faruqui denied talking about it saying he was not interested in discussing it. However, Ranaut was not going to take that as an answer and gave him a pep talk. She went on to say that even though it's Faruqui’s personal choice to say anything or not, denying to talk about it would add negativity to his image. On listening to this, Faruqui said that he has been married for years and even has a son. He mentioned that he and his wife haven’t been living together for the past 1.5 years. Faruqui told that the separation case is already in the court and therefore he has been refraining from talking about it.

There was complete silence after the confession and artist Anjali Arora, who confessed her love for Faruqui, seemed to be taken aback. Ranaut, however, praised the comedian for opening up. After Ranaut left, Faruqui told the other contestants that he is doing the show for his son.

Later while talking with contestant Saisha Shinde, Faruqui poured his heart out and said that he was keeping his personal life under wraps because of his son. He said a lot of disturbing things have been happening for the past two years and he didn’t want them to escalate. Faruqui also wants to keep his son away from such things and their impacts.

Faruqui said, “I don't want ki jo cheezon ka ab matlab hi nahi hai wo cheezein baahar aaye. There's already a lot, there're so many things, there're so many tags, I don't want another thing. Kuch cheezein court mein hain. I don't want those things to come out. Thoda sa baat karunga to sabko pura jaanna hoga.”

He further added, “I was trying to make things better. Ye sab cheezein mujhe 2 saal se kha rahi hain."