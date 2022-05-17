Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

'KGF Chapter 2' To Stream On Amazon Prime Video On Rental

Once playback begins, viewers will have 48 hours to finish the film. Viewers may begin viewing the video within 30 days of the transaction date.

'KGF Chapter 2' To Stream On Amazon Prime Video On Rental
Yash In KGF: Chapter 2 Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 May 2022 11:20 pm

Recent blockbuster ‘K.G.F Chapter 2’, directed by Prashanth Neel and starring actor Yash, is now available for early access on Amazon Prime Video as part of their 'movie rentals' plan, claimed the OTT streaming platform, according to a report by Business Standard.

The film is available for rent on Amazon Prime for Rs 199. It will be available in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, among other languages. 

Several records have been broken as a result of the film. Within a week and a half of its release, the Hindi dubbed version of KGF2 had already surpassed the Rs 300-crore barrier in terms of collection, which is among the quickest for a regional film and even ahead of other pan-India blockbusters like 'RRR' and ‘Pushpa'.

Related stories

KGF 2 Box Office: The Film Crosses 'RRR' To Become Second Highest Grossing Film In India

Ram Charan Calls Yash's Performance In 'KGF 2' Mind Blowing

‘KGF 2’ Producers Join Hands With ‘Soorarai Pottru’ Director Sudha Kongara

'KGF 2' also stars, actors Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Easwari Rao, Achyuth Kumar, and Archana Jois. 

'KGF: Chapter 2' is available for rent on Prime. 

Android smartphones, smart TVs, linked STBs, and the Fire TV stick can all access the movie and the app. Once playback begins, they will have 48 hours to finish the film. Viewers get 30 days from the transaction date to begin watching the movie. 

In just 31 days, the film grossed Rs 1,191 crore at the box office globally.

Tags

Art & Entertainment KGF: Chapter 2 Sanjay Dutt Raveena Tandon Srinidhi Shetty Prakash Raj Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video Rental Amazon India Yash (actor) Prashanth Neel India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Your Favourite Restaurant In Town May Shut Down Due To Rising Food & Fuel Costs

Your Favourite Restaurant In Town May Shut Down Due To Rising Food & Fuel Costs