Recent blockbuster ‘K.G.F Chapter 2’, directed by Prashanth Neel and starring actor Yash, is now available for early access on Amazon Prime Video as part of their 'movie rentals' plan, claimed the OTT streaming platform, according to a report by Business Standard.

The film is available for rent on Amazon Prime for Rs 199. It will be available in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, among other languages.

Several records have been broken as a result of the film. Within a week and a half of its release, the Hindi dubbed version of KGF2 had already surpassed the Rs 300-crore barrier in terms of collection, which is among the quickest for a regional film and even ahead of other pan-India blockbusters like 'RRR' and ‘Pushpa'.

'KGF 2' also stars, actors Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Easwari Rao, Achyuth Kumar, and Archana Jois.

'KGF: Chapter 2' is available for rent on Prime.

Android smartphones, smart TVs, linked STBs, and the Fire TV stick can all access the movie and the app. Once playback begins, they will have 48 hours to finish the film. Viewers get 30 days from the transaction date to begin watching the movie.

In just 31 days, the film grossed Rs 1,191 crore at the box office globally.