'Kantara' Hindi Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty’s Film Setting Record Everyday

Kannada film 'Kantara' is setting records every day and in the latest development, the Hindi version of the film that was released on October 14 has earned about Rs 2 crore, which is about two times its opening day collection. The film minted about Rs 1.27 crore on its opening day. With the upcoming Diwali holidays, the film is expected to continue its steady run at the box office.

It is said that the Hindi version of the film alone has collected over Rs 15 crore, and it will soon cross the Rs 20 crore mark. This commendable performance in the Hindi belt has come despite facing competition from Ayshmann Khurrana’s Doctor G (which collected around Rs 21 crore on its opening weekend) and Hollywood release Black Adam, which has collected around Rs 11 crore in two days, reports The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, the Kannada version of the film entered the Rs 100 crore club on October 15. After the release of the Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu versions, the film effortlessly crossed the Rs 150 crore mark. It is now inching towards the Rs 200 core mark, and it is expected to surpass the new milestone in the Diwali holidays.

Directed by Rishab Shetty and starring Kishore and Sathami Gowda, Kantara was made on a budget of around Rs 15 core. It has now become the third highest-grossing Kannada movie with only the KGF films ahead of it.