‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’: Rashmika Mandanna To Janhvi Kapoor – Celebs Who Dazzled As Celebrity Guests

Time flies, but memories last a lifetime! Making special moments with the grand finale around the corner, the tenth season of ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ has attracted a huge buzz with new elements that adorned it. Revived after a hiatus of 5 years, the 10th edition scaled up the entertainment quotient with fun-filled twists that took viewers by surprise. This year the 10th season of this reality show witnessed the appearances of celebrity guests, who graced the stage with their presence.

As the show races towards its finale, Bollywood biggies such as Ayushmann Khurrana, Jaideep Ahlawat, Varun Dhawan, and Kriti Sanon, will make their way onto the stage to end this season in style! But before the big day finally arrives, let’s look at some of the amazing celebrities who rocked the show with their special talents.

Sidharth Malhotra

The Bollywood star got a warm welcome on ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’. Gashmeer Mahajani’s performance on the chart-topping number ‘Zhingat’ put Sidharth on the edge of his seat. He enjoyed his performance and joined him for a face-off on stage later accompanied by Amruta Khanvilkar.

Ajay Devgn And Tabu

For the promotion of ‘Drishyam 2’ Ajay Devgn and Tabu graced ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’ and filled the room with their charm and aura. During a quiz show led by host Maniesh Paul, the actors roasted each other and spilled the beans on some secrets for the viewers.

Parineeti Chopra And Harrdy Sandhu

‘Code Name Tiranga’ cast Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu made an appearance on the show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’ and raised the roof with some amazing moments with the contestants. The outstanding performance of Gunjan and Tejas compelled Harrdy to groove with the duo on his hit track ‘Bijlee Bijlee’. Parineeti made a special request to Ada Malik to dance to one of her favourite songs ‘Drama Queen’.

Neetu Kapoor

On the ‘Kapoor Special episode’, one of the most iconic stars and evergreen beauty of the Kapoor family, Neetu Kapoor joined the show as a celebrity guest judge and watched the contestants pay tribute to one of the most illustrious film families. Watching some flawless acts by the contestants Neetu Kapoor couldn’t resist joining Madhuri Dixit Nene, Maniesh Paul, and Amruta Khanvilkar on stage for a performance on ‘Nach Punjaban’.

Rashmika Mandana

‘Pushpa’ actor Rashmika Mandana arrived on ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’ for the promotions of ‘Goodbye’. She cheered contestant Shilpa Shinde as she performed in the family special episode. She also fondly reminisced about her childhood days, being a Madhuri Dixit fan and learning facial expressions from her.

Sonakshi Sinha And Huma Qureshi

Everyone on ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’ held their breath as the dazzling Bollywood divas Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi hit the stage to promote Double XL. They not only had a lot of fun and masti but also grooved to the song ‘Tali Tali’ with the cutest contestant Gunjan Sinha.

Rohit Shetty

Mahasangam of ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’ and ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’ brought its celebrations with an unlimited dose of entertainment. The host of the stunt-based reality show Rohit Shetty and its finalists Tushar Kalia and Jannat Zubair had joined forces with this dance reality show. Raising the ante on the dance battle, Rohit Shetty introduced various khatra elements to challenge the contestants during their act and it was an evening to remember.

Kajol

Gracing the semi-finale with her big queen energy, the powerhouse actor Kajol joined the ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ as a guest judge. Kajol and Karan, the renowned actor-director duo was seen surprising everyone on the show by spilling each other’s lesser-known secrets. Host Maniesh Paul jumped at the chance to perform the song ‘Gerua’ with her.

Vicky Kaushal And Bhumi Pednekar

Pumping more masti into the semi-finale episode, the stage of ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’ was studded with stars such as Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and film director Shashank Khaitan joined it for the promotion of their upcoming film ‘Govinda Naam Mera’. The trio launched the first song of their movie ‘Bijli Bijli’ on its stage. Among the many incredible highlights of the episode, it was delightful to watch Vicky Kaushal confess his childhood crush, Madhuri Dixit Nene. Baring his heart, he requested Madhuri to shake a leg with him. Both of them were seen grooving to the song ‘Are Arre Re’.

Janhvi Kapoor

‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’ had one of its most heart-warming moments when guest judge Janhvi Kapoor expressed her wish to dance with judge Madhuri Dixit Nene. The entire Jhalak brigade raised the roof as the two created a spectacle onstage with their mesmerizing performance on the iconic song 'Dhaai Shaam Roklai' from Devdas. Overwhelmed with emotions, Madhuri conveyed that she had shared the Jhalak stage with Janhvi's mother, the late legend Sridevi.