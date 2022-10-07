Friday, Oct 07, 2022
'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10': Kili Paul Grooves To Hit Track 'Channe Ke Khet Mein' With Madhuri Dixit

Internet sensation from Tanzania, Kili Paul, who is known for lip-synching Indian songs with his sister Neema, is quite popular on social media.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Oct 2022 7:55 pm

Internet sensation from Tanzania, Kili Paul, who is known for lip-synching Indian songs with his sister Neema, is quite popular on social media.

He is all set to be seen on the television show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10" as a special guest. He will be entertaining the judges Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit Nene, and Nora Fatehi with his dance moves on the Bollywood tracks.

Kili will be shaking legs with Madhuri and singing her famous track 'Channe Ke Khet Mein' from the 1994 film 'Anjaam'.

He shares his experience of performing on the dance reality show and says: "Nothing compares to the joy of dancing for me and so I'm thrilled to have joined 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10'. I have received unwavering love in abundance from India and as everyone can tell, I'm hooked on its culture and Bollywood.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"Shaking a leg with great dancers on this show has been amazing. I'm making some of the best memories on this show. I thank the contestants and judges Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit Nene, and Nora Fatehi for giving me a warm welcome," he added.

"Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10' airs on Colors.

