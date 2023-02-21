Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
'Jehanabad' Actor Ritwik Bhowmik Is A Director's Man

'Jehanabad' Actor Ritwik Bhowmik Is A Director's Man

Actor Ritwik Bhowmik, who has received a lot of positive response for his recently released streaming show 'Jehanabad - Of Love & War', has said that he doesn't put too much of himself in the parts that he plays for the screen.

Ritwik Bhowmik
Ritwik Bhowmik Koimoi

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Feb 2023 5:35 pm

Furnishing the reason behind the same, the actor said that he is still too young to let his political or value system imbue into a character so, he goes by the word of the director or a writer as he trusts their judgement better given their grip on the overall narrative.

The actor told IANS, "I as a young actor come with a very limited set of life experiences to put into a character. For me, the extent of me putting myself into a character is my height, my voice, my colour - basically the instrument of my body".

He further mentioned that the characters sometimes come from a certain world. I try my best to not expose too much of myself into a character".

'Jehanabad - Of Love & War', which also stars Rajat Kapoor, Satyadeep Mishra, Harshita Gaur and Parambrata Chatterjee, is available to stream on Sony LIV.

Art & Entertainment Ritwik Bhowmik Jehanabad SonyLIV Rajat Kapoor Satyadeep Mishra Harshita Gaur Parambrata Chatterjee
