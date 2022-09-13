'Goodbye' Trailer With Mahakal Song Gets 25 Million Views In Less Than 24 Hours

The much-awaited film 'Goodbye' featuring megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna is grabbing eyeballs with its trailer launch that has already crossed 25 million-plus views in less than 24 hours.



The trailer has the melody of 'Jaikal Mahakal' playing in the background. In view of the public appreciation for it, the makers decided to release the first song on Monday, September 12.



The song has been composed and sung by Amit Trivedi, who has given beautiful compositions in movies such as 'Aamir', 'Dev D' and 'Shabaash Mithu'. The lyrics are by Swanand Kirkire.



The 43-year-old singer-composer talks about the maha aarti, saying: "It is always fun and easy to work with Vikas sir in all the projects, and with this particular song the brief given to me was it should be an aarti, so that was a bit challenging to create a soothing aarti melody but we have enjoyed working on it and we hope the music admirers and audience like it."



Written and directed by Vikas Bahl, 'Goodbye' is a family comedy-drama film. It is a story of an Indian family depicted by the Bhalla family and it highlights the importance of family values and relationships. In the movie, Rashmika plays Big B's daughter, and Neena Gupta is her mother.



The film features Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna and it also stars Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elli AvrRam, Sahil Mehta, and Shivin Narang. Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co., 'GoodBye' is all set to release on October 7.