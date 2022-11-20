'Drishyam 2' Box- Office Collection : Ajay Devgn's Film Earns Rs. 36.97 Crore Till Saturday

Actor Ajay Devgn is back as Vijay Salgaonkar with 'Drishyam 2'. The Abhishek Pathak film that hit the screen on Friday earned 15.38cr at the box office on day one and 21.59 crore Pan India on Day 2. The film has collected a smashing total box office number of 36.97cr on Friday and Saturday. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Ishita Dutta, Shriya Saran and Tabu.

In the past, the film;s team has released a statement stating the the movie has garnered critical acclaim and excellent word of mouth. The footfall at theatres has increased to the point that multiplex chains have added midnight shows to fulfill the demand for Drishyam 2. The film is expected to grow over the weekend and attain a great weekend number," says the official statement released by the Drishyam 2 team.

Drishyam 2 showcases the mysterious story of Vijay Salgaonkar (played by Ajay Devgn) and his family. In the film, Tabu reprised her role as Meera Deshmukh, Inspector General of Police. The film released on November 18.

Taking to Twitter, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a poster of the film. He tweeted, "Drishyam 2 REJUVENATES the industry that was going through a turbulent phase after a string of failures… Takes a FLYING START on Day 1 – SECOND BIGGEST START of 2022 [outright Hindi films] * ₹50 crore plus weekend on the cards. Friday ₹15.38 crore. India biz (business)."

Ajay's character, Vijay, in the hit 2015 film Drishyam made everyone believe that their family went on a holiday which in turn was a perfect plan to save his family from a murder conviction. Ajay reprised his role to continue in Vijay's shoes in the sequel. The first part, Drishyam, was a remake of 2013's Malayalam movie of the same name, starring Mohanlal as the lead.