Monday, Sep 26, 2022
'Coffee With Kadhal' Is A Story Around Three Brothers, Says Sundar C

Ace director Sundar C, who is known for making rom-coms that work big time, said that his next upcoming romantic, feel-good, comedy entertainer, 'Coffee with Kadhal' is a story that revolves around three brothers.

'Coffee With Kadhal' Cast
'Coffee With Kadhal' Cast Instagram/ @actorjiiva

Updated: 26 Sep 2022 5:16 pm

Participating in the audio and trailer launch event of the film which was held at Leela Palace on Monday, Sundar C said: "Coffee with Kadhal is a romantic drama, a family entertainer, a hilarious comedy. It is everything rolled into one. In short, it is a feel good entertainer."

Participating in the audio and trailer launch event of the film which was held at Leela Palace on Monday, Sundar C said: "Coffee with Kadhal is a romantic drama, a family entertainer, a hilarious comedy. It is everything rolled into one. In short, it is a feel good entertainer."

"The film is about three brothers played by Srikanth, Jiiva and Jai. All three brothers have characters that are in stark contrast with one another. While Srikanth is an introvert, Jai plays an extrovert in the film. Jiiva strikes a balance between being an introvert and an extrovert. The story is based on them -- their romantic relationships, their family bond, the problems that erupt between them."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jiiva (@actorjiiva)


"There are six female leads in the film. Samyuktha, Raiza Wilson, Divyadarshini, Malavika Sharma, Aishwarya Dutta and Amrita Iyer. Each of these characters helps the story progress," he said.

The director disclosed that the film had eight songs in all and that music director Yuvan Shankar Raja was a big strength for the film.

The film, which has been produced by Sundar's wife Kushbhu's Avni Cinemax, is to be presented by Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies on October 7 this year.

