‘Cirkus’ Teaser: Ranveer Singh-Rohit Shetty Takes Us To The ‘Simple’ Times Of 60s With An Ensemble Cast

The makers of Rohit Shetty's upcoming film ‘Cirkus’, starring Ranveer Singh, in the lead role have unveiled the film’s trailer. The film is set in the 1960s and it would not be wrong to say that the world has changed dramatically since then.

So, with the latest teaser, the cast and crew of ‘Cirkus’ talk about how social media has changed the world since the 1960s, and those were simpler times, unlike the present generations’ infatuation with social media likes and posts. Certainly, all of it is played for laughs.

Ranveer and Varun Sharma — both in double roles, are joined by Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. Other actors in the film and the recently unveiled teaser include Tiku Talsania, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar and Vrajesh Hirjee. They all utter funny lines in the teaser, in a classic Rohit Shetty style.

Ranveer shared the teaser on Instagram and wrote, “Welcome to our world! Trailer coming out on 2nd December!,” along with a list of quirky emojis

The film, which is inspired by the 1982 released Hindi film 'Angoor', is loosely based on William Shakespeare's play 'The Comedy of Errors'.

‘Cirkus’ is an important film for Ranveer as his last two films - '83' and 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' - did not fare well in the box office. Apart from this film, he would also be seen in Karan Johar directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which stars Dharmendra, his 'Gully Boy' co-star Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.