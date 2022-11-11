Friday, Nov 11, 2022
'Bigg Boss 16': Tina Datta Lock Horns With Priyanka Choudhary Over Kitchen Duties

Tina Dutta & Priyanka Choudhary
Tina Dutta & Priyanka Choudhary Social Media

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Nov 2022 12:18 pm

Fights and more fights seem to be the flavour of the 16th season of 'Bigg Boss' as the upcoming episode of the controversial reality show will have a showdown between Tina Datta and Priyanka Choudhary over kitchen duties. 

A promo of the episode shows Tina asking other contestants to wait to eat rice as Priyanka has already occupied the gas and she's not able to cook rice.

Pat comes the reply from Priyanka, who says: "Abhi banane lag rahi ho, toh kahan se milega phir kisi ko time se."

Priyanka stretches the matter and says that Tina is not telling her to make chappatis and is keeping the pan aside which is why she is not able to make chappatis.

To which, Tina replies: "Phata hua tape recorder chalati rehti hai."

